These metro Atlanta companies are making big hires this September

Although many companies are reporting lower earnings during the pandemic, that’s not true of Home Depot, which is benefiting from do-it-yourself projects and construction. This has led to improved sales and net earnings in the most recent quarter compared to last year.

In addition to hiring for stores, the company has begun hiring for a Locust Grove distribution center that’s one of three planned to open in metro Atlanta next year. To apply at Home Depot, visit their careers page, where you’ll find openings in retail, supply chain, contact center, home services and more.

Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works is hiring more sales associates to work in their store locations nationwide, including those in metro Atlanta. If you’re looking to apply, you should have experience and a proven track record of success in sales and service.

In addition to sales associate jobs, you’ll also find openings for assistant managers and supervisors listed on the company’s website.

Pizza Hut

Job openings at Pizza Hut this September include part-time positions that can put some extra cash in your pocket as well as full-time jobs. You’ll find jobs for delivery drivers, wait staff, production team members, assistant managers, general managers and more.

Check for Pizza Hut openings in metro Atlanta and apply online by clicking here.