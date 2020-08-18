Home Depot builds through the pandemic

Spending on repairs, renovations and tinkering during early August was more than 50% higher than the same period a year ago, according to Facteus, an Oregon-based company that analyzes millions of credit and debit card purchases.

Home Depot, the largest, Georgia-based company, has headquarters in Vinings. The company has annual sales of about $112 billion and more than 400,000 employees. That includes 27,000 in Georgia, where it has more than 90 stores.

Earlier this month, the company announced plans to add 1,000 jobs in three new metro Atlanta distribution centers during the next year. But new jobs will come not only from the supply chain growth.

“We are continuously hiring. As sales go up, we’ll hire more folks,” McPhail said.

Despite the pandemic, sales have grown both online and in the company’s nearly 2,300 stores.

Online sales were double the level of a year ago, but more than 60% of those customers went to a store to pick up what they ordered. Many bought other items while they were in the store.

Overall, Home Depot recorded 12.3% more transactions last quarter than during the same quarter in 2019, McPhail said.

The company does not discuss employee turnover or pandemic-triggered attrition. However, officials said that they are investing heavily in the workforce.

Home Depot said Tuesday it has set aside about $480 million to pay for additional benefits, including weekly bonuses. So far this year, the company has spent about $1.3 billion on extra pay, benefits and paid time off.

Home Depot’s quarterly revenues, (in billions)

2020

2nd Quarter: $38.1

1st Quarter: $28.3

2019

4th Quarter: $25.8

3rd Quarter: $27.2

2nd Quarter: $30.8

1st Quarter: $26.4

4th Quarter: $26.5

3rd Quarter: $26.3

Source: Home Depot, MacroTrends