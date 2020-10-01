These metro Atlanta companies are making big hires this October

FirstFleet

FirstFleet, a national carrier, is hiring drivers at their Forest Park location. If you’re interested in a job, you can attend a hiring event that will be held all day from Monday, Oct. 12-Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Holiday Inn Stockbridge, 638 Hwy. 138. The company offers a $2,000 sign-on bonus and a $1,200 weekly average.

To find out more, call or text Melissa at 423-641-2104 or Steve at 740-272-8464.

Crate and Barrel

Crate and Barrel – which specializes in housewares, furniture and home accessories – is ramping up hiring at its Lenox store in preparation for the holiday season. Employees will receive competitive pay and a generous employee discount.

The retailer is hosting a hiring fair on Wednesday, Oct. 21 and Thursday, Oct. 22, and if you’re interested, apply online so a hiring manager can contact you to set up an interview time.

Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County is hosting a hiring event for police officers from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Police Training Center, 854 Winder Hwy., Lawrenceville. If you’d like to attend, submit an application first, and an investigator will contact you with an appointment time.

The event features the first phase of the two-phrase hiring process, and you may receive a conditional job offer.