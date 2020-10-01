These metro Atlanta companies are making big hires this October

Although the national and local economies are still being affected by COVID-19, you’ll still find some metro Atlanta companies making big hires this month.
From an online retailer beefing up hiring because of increased orders to a trucking company adding drivers, the following are some of the companies currently hiring in Atlanta:
Amazon
Amazon is still benefiting from a pandemic-related surge in online ordering, and the company plans to hire more than 4,000 workers in metro Atlanta. The jobs are regular full-time and part-time positions and aren’t part of the company’s expected seasonal hiring. Pay starts at $15 an hour.
To apply for Amazon jobs in metro Atlanta, visit https://www.amazon.jobs.
FirstFleet
FirstFleet, a national carrier, is hiring drivers at their Forest Park location. If you’re interested in a job, you can attend a hiring event that will be held all day from Monday, Oct. 12-Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Holiday Inn Stockbridge, 638 Hwy. 138. The company offers a $2,000 sign-on bonus and a $1,200 weekly average.
To find out more, call or text Melissa at 423-641-2104 or Steve at 740-272-8464.
Crate and Barrel
Crate and Barrel – which specializes in housewares, furniture and home accessories – is ramping up hiring at its Lenox store in preparation for the holiday season. Employees will receive competitive pay and a generous employee discount.
The retailer is hosting a hiring fair on Wednesday, Oct. 21 and Thursday, Oct. 22, and if you’re interested, apply online so a hiring manager can contact you to set up an interview time.
Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County is hosting a hiring event for police officers from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Police Training Center, 854 Winder Hwy., Lawrenceville. If you’d like to attend, submit an application first, and an investigator will contact you with an appointment time.
The event features the first phase of the two-phrase hiring process, and you may receive a conditional job offer.