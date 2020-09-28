Amazon hiring 1,000 full-time workers for new Gwinnett facility

The project has already had ripple effects in the surrounding area, even before formally opening its doors. Gwinnett County approved $2.1 million in road improvements around the warehouse last year, and a new hotel and cafe are planned nearby.

Most of the new hires will be warehouse workers, earning at least $15 an hour and receiving benefits including health insurance and a 401(k) retirement plan on their first day of work, Lighty said.

Full-time employees also have the opportunity to participate in free on-the-job training in industrial truck operation and a continuing education program that can pay up to 95% of employees' tuition.

Those interested can apply at amazon.com/atlantajobs or text ATLNOW to 77088 for more information. Listings for the Stone Mountain jobs will be live Monday, Lighty said.