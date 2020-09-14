Amazon adding another 3,000 jobs in metro Atlanta

Full-time workers will also receive health, vision and dental insurance, as well as up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, he said in a statement. Amazon did not immediately say how many of the new jobs would be full-time.

Last week, Amazon announced plans to hire 33,000 people nationally for corporate and technology jobs. The jobs announced Monday are in addition to that previous announcement, a spokeswoman said.

Amazon currently has more than 10,500 workers in Georgia, according to a company spokeswoman.

Among the company’s locations in Georgia, Amazon has seven distribution warehouses, a technology hub and a dozen Whole Foods Markets.