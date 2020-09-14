Amazon adding another 3,000 jobs in metro Atlanta

Amazon on Monday announced plans to hire workers for 100,000 full- and part-time jobs, including more than 4,000 jobs in metro Atlanta.
That includes the 1,000 jobs that will be part of a new robotics fulfillment center in Stone Mountain, details of which were recently announced, a company spokeswoman said.
Hiring has already begun for the jobs, which are primarily in shipping, distribution and other logistics roles, with pay starting at $15 an hour, the Seattle-based online shopping and logistics giant said in a statement.
Typically, large delivery operations gear up as summer ends for the surge of orders that come with the holiday season. This year’s hiring is also fueled by the acceleration of online ordering triggered by the pandemic. A company spokeswoman said the jobs being announced Monday were not seasonal employment that would be eliminated after the holidays.
With COVID-19 still spreading, safety for workers will be a priority, pledged Dave Clark, a senior vice president at Amazon.
Full-time workers will also receive health, vision and dental insurance, as well as up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, he said in a statement. Amazon did not immediately say how many of the new jobs would be full-time.
Last week, Amazon announced plans to hire 33,000 people nationally for corporate and technology jobs. The jobs announced Monday are in addition to that previous announcement, a spokeswoman said.
Amazon currently has more than 10,500 workers in Georgia, according to a company spokeswoman.
Among the company’s locations in Georgia, Amazon has seven distribution warehouses, a technology hub and a dozen Whole Foods Markets.