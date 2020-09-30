X

E-commerce firm plans Henry warehouse, 344 jobs

Locust Grove is getting a new distribution center and 344 full-time jobs. The online commerce company Radial is joining many others with fulfillment centers in metro Atlanta.

By Andy Peters, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Radial will service a health and beauty company

Online-commerce company Radial plans to open a distribution facility in Henry County, creating 344 full-time jobs.

Radial will also hire about 1,000 part-time workers for the fulfillment center during busy seasons, according to the state Department of Economic Development. The completed, 761,000-square-foot warehouse is located at Gardner Logistics Park in Locust Grove.

Metro Atlanta has become a magnet for distribution facilities for both online and brick-and-mortar retailers. Amazon is opening a 700,000-square-foot facility in Stone Mountain, where it plans to hire 1,000 workers, and it will hire 500 workers for a new facility in Newnan. Home Depot, which already operates a distribution center in Henry County, plans to add 1,000 jobs at three new Atlanta-area distribution centers next year.

Radial’s “investments in Georgia are a testament to our unmatched logistics infrastructure and top-notch workforce,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release.

The King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company did not disclose when it will begin operations. Radial will hire people for material handling, distribution, management and supervision. The Henry County center will support a “nationally recognized health and beauty brand” that it did not identify.

Radial, a subsidiary of Belgian postal operator BPost Group, operates a distribution center in Buford.

