E-commerce firm plans Henry warehouse, 344 jobs

Radial will also hire about 1,000 part-time workers for the fulfillment center during busy seasons, according to the state Department of Economic Development. The completed, 761,000-square-foot warehouse is located at Gardner Logistics Park in Locust Grove.

Metro Atlanta has become a magnet for distribution facilities for both online and brick-and-mortar retailers. Amazon is opening a 700,000-square-foot facility in Stone Mountain, where it plans to hire 1,000 workers, and it will hire 500 workers for a new facility in Newnan. Home Depot, which already operates a distribution center in Henry County, plans to add 1,000 jobs at three new Atlanta-area distribution centers next year.