These metro Atlanta companies are making big hires this March

If you’re looking for a new job in Atlanta, you’ll find companies hiring for positions ranging from teachers to railroad conductors. And you’ll also find several virtual job fairs scheduled to help boost hiring.
The following are some of the metro Atlanta companies making big hires this March:
Fulton County Schools
Interested in teaching or working in a school-based support position? Fulton County Schools is holding virtual hiring events for elementary, middle and high school positions in March.
Live chats will be held on the following dates:
Elementary school positions - 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. on March 16. Review booths and submit resume: starting noon on March 13.
Middle school positions – 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. March 23. Review booths and submit resume: starting noon on March 20.
High school positions – 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. March 30. Review booths and submit resume: starting noon on March 27.
The Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory has locations in several Atlanta malls, and they’re hiring for lots of positions, including kitchen managers, servers, dessert finishers/baristas, hosts and more.
To find a job near you, click here to see available openings in Atlanta and click the down arrow beside each listing to find out more about the position. To apply, look for the button on the right.
Northside Hospital
Northside Hospital is hiring in Med Surg and Acute Care nursing this March, and the healthcare institution is hosting a virtual hiring event from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on March 25 for interested applicants.
You’ll need to be an experienced RN to be considered for one of the positions, and during the hiring event, you’ll be able to speak with hiring managers and learn more. If you’re interested, RSVP to Christina.Rosia@Northside.com.
Stone Mountain
As spring break and warmer weather approach, Stone Mountain is gearing up to hire more employees. You’ll find openings for positions including cooks, railroad conductors, overnight gate attendants, custodians, entertainment performers and more.
Click here to see a list of available jobs as well as to find out more about each position and apply online.