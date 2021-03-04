These metro Atlanta companies are making big hires this March

Elementary school positions - 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. on March 16. Review booths and submit resume: starting noon on March 13.

Middle school positions – 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. March 23. Review booths and submit resume: starting noon on March 20.

High school positions – 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. March 30. Review booths and submit resume: starting noon on March 27.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory has locations in several Atlanta malls, and they’re hiring for lots of positions, including kitchen managers, servers, dessert finishers/baristas, hosts and more.

To find a job near you, click here to see available openings in Atlanta and click the down arrow beside each listing to find out more about the position. To apply, look for the button on the right.

Northside Hospital

Northside Hospital is hiring in Med Surg and Acute Care nursing this March, and the healthcare institution is hosting a virtual hiring event from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on March 25 for interested applicants.

You’ll need to be an experienced RN to be considered for one of the positions, and during the hiring event, you’ll be able to speak with hiring managers and learn more. If you’re interested, RSVP to Christina.Rosia@Northside.com.

Stone Mountain

As spring break and warmer weather approach, Stone Mountain is gearing up to hire more employees. You’ll find openings for positions including cooks, railroad conductors, overnight gate attendants, custodians, entertainment performers and more.

Click here to see a list of available jobs as well as to find out more about each position and apply online.