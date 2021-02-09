Meet potential employers at the AJC’s Top Workplaces Employer Showcase

If you’re in the market for a new job then you won’t want to miss out on this opportunity to connect directly with potential employers. The virtual event is free to attend and will feature some of metro Atlanta’s top employers.

Explore AJC Top Workplaces

Participants will have the opportunity to chat directly with recruiters from companies who recently made The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s list of Atlanta’s Top Workplaces. These companies were recognized in a metro-wide survey as the best places to work by their employees.