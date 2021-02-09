Meet potential employers at the AJC’s Top Workplaces Employer Showcase

Chat with local employers from the comfort of your home and meet with recruiters who are looking for top talent at an upcoming AJC event. On March 24-25, the AJC’s Top Workplaces Employer Showcase will offer job seekers the chance to meet with metro Atlanta companies that are currently hiring.
If you’re in the market for a new job then you won’t want to miss out on this opportunity to connect directly with potential employers. The virtual event is free to attend and will feature some of metro Atlanta’s top employers.
Participants will have the opportunity to chat directly with recruiters from companies who recently made The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s list of Atlanta’s Top Workplaces. These companies were recognized in a metro-wide survey as the best places to work by their employees.
The live chats will take place March 24-25. You can register for free at AJC.com/TWPshowcase.
For 12 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Top Workplaces event has recognized Atlanta-based companies where employees are beyond satisfied with their working experience.