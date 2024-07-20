Business

Some Atlanta businesses, hotels back to normal after global IT outage

Thousands of passengers whose flights were cancelled were still stranded at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport
An employee enters a Starbucks location on Ponce de Leon Ave. in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, July 20, 2024. The coffeehouse chain experienced disruptions to some of its mobile order and payment services due to a global IT outage on Friday, July 19, 2024.

Credit: Drew Kann

Credit: Drew Kann

An employee enters a Starbucks location on Ponce de Leon Ave. in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, July 20, 2024. The coffeehouse chain experienced disruptions to some of its mobile order and payment services due to a global IT outage on Friday, July 19, 2024.
By
Updated 31 minutes ago

While mass flight cancellations continued to cause headaches for thousands of passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Atlanta hotels, businesses and tourist attractions whose operations were hampered by a global IT outage that began early Friday appeared to be returning to normal Saturday morning.

A faulty security update pushed out by the cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike in the wee hours of Friday morning was responsible for the global meltdown, which crippled the Microsoft Windows systems that countless industries and government agencies rely on. CrowdStrike said in a statement it was “deeply sorry for the inconvenience and disruption” and deployed a fix, which by Saturday morning appeared to have resolved problems for many customers.

ExploreHow a faulty CrowdStrike update crashed computers around the world

The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) was among the many state agencies whose systems were knocked offline Friday. On Saturday morning, operations at the DDS location on Whitehall Street, just south of downtown Atlanta, appeared to be running smoothly.

Customers like Atlanta resident David Gary Jr., 32, who had been turned away from the same location on Friday due to the IT outage, also reported no issues. Unaware of the global IT outage, Gary said he arrived at DDS’ Whitehall St. location around 9 a.m. on Friday to get his license reinstated, only to find out that all of the agencies services were down.

“I was pretty frustrated to not know,” he said.

On Saturday morning, he said he was in and out in five minutes with his license.

A DDS employee declined to say whether any of its services were still impaired by the CrowdStrike glitch, but there was no line inside the building and the waiting room crowd was sparse at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

People make their way through security at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Saturday after hundreds of airline flights were canceled due to a global technology outage. (Steve Schaefer / AJC)

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

icon to expand image

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Atlanta locations of the coffee chain Starbucks, whose mobile ordering and payment services were knocked offline Friday, also appeared to be rebounding on Saturday.

Zar McMann, an employee at a Starbucks on Ponce de Leon Avenue across from Ponce City Market, said the restaurant’s operations were back to normal on Saturday. McMann said there was a silver lining for the Ponce location stemming from Friday’s technology struggles: Sales were up for the day, which she attributed to having more customers forced to come inside to order.

“It was like a little cheat code for us,” McMann added.

The situation was less upbeat at Hartsfield-Jackson International, where many stranded passengers spent the night Friday into Saturday, sleeping on chairs and walkways in the atrium, the passenger greeting area and around baggage claim carousels.

As Delta Air Lines’ largest hub and the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International is one of the global epicenters for impacts from the CrowdStrike outage.

Overall, as of midday Saturday, more than 1,700 flights were canceled in the United States.

By just after noon eastern time, Delta had cancelled more than 500 of its Saturday flights, roughly 15% of what the company had scheduled. More than 800 Delta flights were also delayed, according to FlightAware.com.

In a statement Saturday morning, Delta apologized to customers whose travel plans were disrupted and said it was “working around the clock to get customers where they need to be.” For customers’ whose flights were cancelled Friday or Saturday, the company is offering travel waivers allowing them to make a one-time change to their itinerary, as well as meal vouchers and hotel accommodations, where available, for passengers facing lengthy delays.

Explorehttps://www.ajc.com/news/business/what-is-crowdstrike/6MPSWRCVSZFRRNPTFMZIXEKA7A/

With airlines forced to reposition planes and personnel while after the IT disaster, it could be several days before the kinks are fully worked out, meaning travelers should expect disruptions.

Some major Atlanta hotels and tourist attractions reported their issues from the tech fiasco had abated.

A spokesman for the Georgia Aquarium, which experienced snags with its online ticketing system Friday, said Saturday those problems were resolved.

A spokeswoman at the front desk of the Hyatt Regency Atlanta said a problem with its guest check-in system had also cleared up.

It was not immediately clear whether hospitals in Atlanta were experiencing any lingering effects.

All of the city’s major hospitals were open on Friday and none reported experiencing widespread disruptions. Still, some said a range of computer issues were disrupting operations, forcing some surgeries and other procedures to be rescheduled. On Saturday, a message on the Emory Healthcare website informed patients that they “may experience delays in our call center and other operations.”

- Staff writer Kelly Yamanouchi contributed to this story.

About the Author

Follow Drew Kann on twitter

Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fani Willis’ marquee cases against Donald Trump and Young Thug are thrown into chaos

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Dream’s Allisha Gray wins 3-point, skills competitions at WNBA All-Star event

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia politicians are wrestling with a presidential race at a crossroads

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Black churches are seeing the uncertainty of the Democratic Party dampen voter enthusiasm

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Black churches are seeing the uncertainty of the Democratic Party dampen voter enthusiasm

Credit: AP

Moon fests, moon movie and even a full moon mark 55th anniversary of Apollo 11 landing
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Thousands stuck at Atlanta airport overnight. Travel mess could last days
37m ago
Stranded at Hartsfield-Jackson? Here are some options for where to stay
41m ago
Delta cancels hundreds of flights Saturday as outage problems continue
Featured

Credit: Handout

No need to leave the city: play tourist in Atlanta
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow latest election updates