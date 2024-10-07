Sandy Springs-based parent company of Edible Arrangements names new CEO

A generational change is coming to a big metro Atlanta company.

On Monday, Somia Farid Silber, 31, was named CEO of Edible Brands, the company behind the well-known fruit bouquets Edible Arrangements.

Silber’s father, Tariq Farid, started the company in 1999 out of the back of his flower shop in Connecticut. In 2018, the company moved its headquarters to Sandy Springs. It now has nearly 800 stores around the world, mostly operated by franchisees.

“My earliest memories are being in the store during the holidays,” Silber said in an exclusive interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I just remember it being like almost pure chaos, just a lot of people, a lot of friends and family, making arrangements.”

By the time Silber was a teenager, she was helping customers at the store.

“I’d head to the store on my way home from school and then just hang out at the store until it closed, and then work there on the weekends, too,” she said. “You just learn so much about the brand and the company, what it does for people, when you’re working front of house.”

After college, Silber did a brief stint in advertising before joining Edible full time. In her eight years at the company, she has worked in tech, operations, marketing and e-commerce before most recently serving as president.

Farid has been CEO for most of Edible’s 25-year history but is now passing the reins to his daughter at a pivotal moment for the company as it tries to attract millennial and Gen Z customers.

Edible is also exploring a revamped retail strategy where customers can see arrangements being made, instead of it all happening in the back of the kitchen. The company is hoping to open its first “next-gen” store, as Silber called it, in Buckhead next summer. The company has also recently explored setting up a retail location in South Downtown, where a major redevelopment is underway.

Silber sat down with the AJC to discuss how she established her own identity at the company and what she hopes to bring to Edible in this new era. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: Did you know growing up that eventually you wanted to work for the family business?

A: I think it was always the plan since Day One, just because I had been integrated in it so much.

You hear a lot about the business when your parent is the founder and the entrepreneur, right?

Then, I went to college, it was always in the back of my mind. So, if we were doing a case study, or if we were learning a new concept, I was always thinking about, ‘How does this apply to Edible?’ And I think that for me was an aha moment, of every thought that I have is about impacting the business.

Q: What was that experience like, coming into the company as the daughter of the owner?

A: It was always really important to establish myself as my own. And of course, everyone knew you share a last name, you’ve got a small team, especially in Connecticut, we have employees who have known me since I was 10, 11 years old. So sometimes it was a little strange, at least for me, coming into the company in a full-time capacity, but a lot of it was just, you know, staying really focused on what work am I doing? What are my goals?

Q: Why did Edible move from Connecticut to Atlanta?

A: We actually already had some presence here with one of our software companies.

And, you know, I think the tech talent is really strong in Atlanta, the franchise talent is really strong. And then the transportation hub, right?

It’s been an interesting journey. There have been challenges, of course, with the pandemic. … By the time we got established in 2019, everything shut down.

We’re realizing there’s still a lack of presence for Edible in Atlanta, which is something that we’re really hoping to tackle as we head into next year.

Q: For folks who mainly know the company through Edible Arrangements, what’s a misconception about the business that you wanted to dispel?

A: We’re hoping we’ll be able to create more frequency and reasons to buy. So, instead of just using Edible for Valentine’s Day or a birthday or an anniversary, you’re getting it for moments. It’s not just about the big occasions, but any moment that might be happening that deserves a treat.

Q: That’s also something I’m interested in, the transformation of the business. You’re essentially the first new CEO since the founding. What do you think this moment means?

A: Time for acceleration. So, we’ve done a fantastic job launching new products and categories over the last few years, specifically the last four years. And next, it’s all about scaling.

I want my generation to start to interact with the brand in a bigger way, and I think that is part of the reason why this shift is happening within the business and for the family.

For me, it’s all about, you know, how do we get away from this “granny brand” persona we’ve had … to millennials and Gen Zs interacting with Edible in a much bigger way.

Q: Is there any there any nervousness or trepidation as you step into this new role?

A: There’s always a little bit of nervousness, maybe of the unknowns, but I think what’s probably the most comforting for me is it’s nice to be able to do it when we can, not when we have to. So, I know I have my dad on speed dial to talk to him or get feedback on ideas anytime.

Q: What are your dad’s plans now?

A: Definitely golfing more, which is great for him, because he’s worked every day since he was 11 years old, so I’m glad that he’s getting an opportunity to get some downtime.

We’re in the process of building out a family office, so he’ll be working more on that side of the house.

Q: For your daughter, do you hope that she joins the family business? When you see her, do you see the next CEO?

A: I see it in her and my nieces.

It’s nice to be able to be hopefully that mentor and that inspiration to them. But really, I want her to chart her own path. There was never any pressure with me. I 1,000% wanted to do this. My dad never had to pressure me to come and work with him or grow within the organization. It’s something that I’ve decided to do on my own because I enjoy it so much.

So for her, I’m hoping that it’s the same thing … Let her see it, and let her decide that on her own one day.

Somia Farid Silber

Age: 31

Education: Bachelor’s degree in management from Babson College

Family: Married, with a 2-year-old daughter

Resides: North Brookhaven

