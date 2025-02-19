Business
Business

‘Absolutely safe’ to continue flying, safety experts insist following Delta crash

Even though it and the DCA collision both involved regional jets, they’re completely unrelated, experts say
Deborah Flint, CEO of Greater Toronto Airports Authority, speaks to the media at Toronto Pearson Airport on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Deborah Flint, CEO of Greater Toronto Airports Authority, speaks to the media at Toronto Pearson Airport on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
By Emma Hurt
Updated 27 minutes ago

Passengers today shouldn’t be worried about flight safety, experts say.

That’s despite two recent aircraft accidents involving regional jets: the fatal January American Airlines collision with a helicopter in Washington, D.C., and the Delta Air Lines crash in Toronto on Monday.

“These two accidents are completely different, and they are independent, and they have nothing to do with each other,” said Hassan Shahidi, president and CEO of the Flight Safety Foundation.

While it’s “certainly understandable” that these incidents cause concern, “we have a safe air transportation system in this country,” he said. “In 2024, 9.5 billion people traveled by air globally.”

The fact that there were no fatalities on Monday reflects aviation safety systems working as they were designed, he said, from seat design to flight attendant training.

Just one of the 21 passengers who had been transported to local hospitals remained there as of Wednesday morning, according to Delta.

The National Safety Council calls commercial air travel “among the safest modes of transportation” and estimated the “lifetime odds of dying in an aircraft in the United States was too small to calculate.”

Dying in a car crash is much more likely. Americans have about a 1% chance of dying from one during their lifetime, according to the council.

An estimated 29,135 people died in traffic crashes during the first nine months of 2024, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

ExploreSeat belts, crew, firefighters key to saving lives in Delta crash, experts say

The chance of dying during a commercial flight has been dropping by a factor of two every decade since the 1960s, according to MIT researchers. The risk of a fatality from commercial air travel was 1 per every 13.7 million passenger boardings globally in the 2018-2022 period.

Still, an AP-NORC poll this month found that surveyed Americans' confidence in flying safety dipped slightly after the D.C. crash.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s efforts to shrink the federal government are hitting the Federal Aviation Administration, including the firing of fewer than 400 employees last week.

However, the Delta crash occurred in Canada.

Plus, a DOT spokesperson on Monday said the FAA had retained employees who “perform safety critical functions” including air traffic control.

ExploreRecent crashes and incidents draw attention to U.S. aviation safety

‘Just bad luck’

The fact that the two most recent U.S. accidents involved Bombardier CRJ aircraft commonly used by regional carriers “was just bad luck,” said Capt. Ross Aimer, a retired United Airlines pilot and CEO of Aero Consulting Experts.

Alan Armstrong, an aviation attorney in Atlanta, agreed. The DCA accident, on a CRJ-700, was “a completely different animal. They probably have nothing to do with each other, nothing in the world.”

“It is absolutely safe to fly on a CRJ. I would not hesitate to get on one.”

Shahidi said regional carriers have the same standards as mainline carriers when it comes to training, safety and operating procedures.

“There are simply a lot of these regional carriers flying,” he said.

About 31% of scheduled passenger departures in the U.S. were regional service in 2023, according to the Regional Airline Association.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian confirmed to CBS on Wednesday that it was an “experienced crew” on board and that there is “one level of safety” between Delta’s mainline and regional jets.

The CRJ-900 involved in Monday’s crash makes up the majority of Endeavor Air’s fleet, and it has never had a fatal incident in its nearly 25-year history, according to the Aviation Safety Network database.

Endeavor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta, says it has the “world’s largest fleet” of CRJ-900s, which seat 76 passengers. Delta over the years has phased out 50-seat regional jets in favor of larger aircraft.

Explore‘A pinch-me day’: Survivors of Delta crash in Toronto describe evacuation from flipped plane

The aircraft was developed by Bombardier, a Canadian aerospace company, but the CRJ program was sold to Mitsubishi in 2019. CRJs “revolutionized regional travel by connecting smaller cities to major hubs,” per Bombardier’s website.

Mitsubishi representatives were on-site in Toronto after the accident, officials said Tuesday. Endeavor’s CEO Jim Graham also traveled there.

Bombardier directed requests for comment to Mitsubishi, which did not respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s query.

Delta’s regional operation, Delta Connection, contracts with three carriers: SkyWest Airlines, Republic Airways and Endeavor, which is the only one owned by the Atlanta-based airline.

Endeavor operates about 700 daily flights to destinations across the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. It employs 1,540 pilots and 1,700 flight attendants.

Aimer, who did not personally pilot regional jets, said commuter airline pilots “go through the school of hard knocks pretty quickly” given their high volume of short flights.

“The time it took for me to fly my 747 from Los Angeles to Tokyo, those fellows land five, six times in inclement weather, in the winter time in the northeast or the summer thunderstorms.”

ExploreComplete coverage: Atlanta airport news

Endeavor came to be when Delta invested $52 million in what was then known as Pinnacle Airlines in 2013 as that regional carrier was in bankruptcy.

Delta renamed Pinnacle to Endeavor as it became a full subsidiary and moved its headquarters to Minneapolis, an existing Delta hub.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the latest number of injured passengers who remained hospitalized.

Staff writer Sara Gregory contributed reporting.

About the Author

As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

More Stories

Keep Reading

A Delta Air Lines plane heading from Minneapolis to Toronto crashed at Toronto's Pearson Airport, Monday Feb. 17, 2025. (Teresa Barbieri/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Recent crashes and incidents draw attention to U.S. aviation safety

There have been several high-profile aviation incidents in recent months.

Seat belts, crew, firefighters key to saving lives in Delta crash, experts say

The Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft’s design and seatbelts, crew and firefighters were crucial in saving lives in the crash of Delta Flight 4819 in Toronto.

‘A pinch-me day’: Survivors of Delta crash in Toronto describe evacuation from flipped plane

'All of a sudden everything just kind of went sideways,' one survivor told CBC News. There were no fatalities and no critical injuries.

The Latest

Georgia Tech's life sciences district’s first building, Science Square Labs, includes more than 368,000 square feet of lab and office space. (Courtesy of Garey Gomez/Science Square)

Credit: Courtesy Garey Gomez / Science Square

Duracell to open global research HQ in Georgia Tech’s Science Square

26m ago

Meet Gordon Burrows, an armorer striving for safety on Georgia film sets

Road closures expected in Midtown for Tyler Perry film

Featured

Laurence Walker, a volunteer with the Cajun Navy Relief, left, takes two volunteers out on his boat on Lake Oconee to search for Gary Jones, Tuesday, February, 18, 2025, in Eatonton, Ga. The Putnam County sheriff is investigating and searching after Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and an Atlanta private school coach Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee over a week ago, Saturday Feb. 8th. The body of Wilson was found Sunday, Feb. 9th and Jones has not been found. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Cameras, cellphone reveal Westminster teacher’s locations before arriving at lake

The search for a Westminster coach and teacher has entered the 11th day.

Mass layoffs at Atlanta-based CDC spread shock

The shock waves are spreading after more than 1,000 employees at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were fired over the weekend.

Speed cameras in Ga. school zones raking in money. 100 lawmakers say no more

The automated devices have led to millions of dollars in fines for drivers in the last few years.