The midair collision of an American Airlines plane and an Army helicopter on Jan. 29 that killed all 67 people aboard brought concerns about aviation safety to the forefront.

Now, a crash landing of a Delta Connection Endeavor Air CRJ-900 plane on a snowy airfield at Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada put Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, a top U.S. carrier, in the headlines. The plane ended up flipped upside down, with multiple injuries but no fatalities reported.

Aviation experts say airlines are still among the safest modes of transportation.