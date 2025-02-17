Business
Recent crashes and incidents draw attention to U.S. aviation safety

There have been several high-profile incidents involving aircraft
A Delta Air Lines plane heading from Minneapolis to Toronto crashed at Toronto's Pearson Airport, Monday Feb. 17, 2025. (Teresa Barbieri/The Canadian Press via AP)

The midair collision of an American Airlines plane and an Army helicopter on Jan. 29 that killed all 67 people aboard brought concerns about aviation safety to the forefront.

Now, a crash landing of a Delta Connection Endeavor Air CRJ-900 plane on a snowy airfield at Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada put Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, a top U.S. carrier, in the headlines. The plane ended up flipped upside down, with multiple injuries but no fatalities reported.

Aviation experts say airlines are still among the safest modes of transportation.

But it’s the latest aircraft incident to make headlines in recent months.

On Feb. 6, a crash of a Cessna aircraft killed 10 people who were flying to Nome Airport in Alaska.

A civilian medical transport, meanwhile, crashed last month in suburban Philadelphia killing all aboard and one person on the ground. Other incidents involving small aircraft have occurred in Georgia and across the country.

At Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, passengers on a Delta plane evacuated onto the snowy runway after the plane had an engine problem as it was preparing to take off Jan. 10. The incident prompted a temporary halt of flights at the world’s busiest airport, contributing to more than 1,200 flight cancellations that day.

Last year on Sept. 10, the wing of a Delta Airbus A350 jet taxiing at Hartsfield-Jackson struck the tail of a Delta Connection Endeavor Air CRJ-900, shearing off the tail of the smaller aircraft.

The wingtip of a Delta Air Lines aircraft struck the tail of another Delta plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday morning, Sept. 10, 2024. (John Spink/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

