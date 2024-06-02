Breaking: Power outage affects some gates on Concourse B at Hartsfield-Jackson
Utility crews are working to restore power to the affected area.
A Delta plane is seen taking off at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

45 minutes ago

A power outage on a concourse at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was affecting some gates Sunday afternoon, according to the airport.

The power was out between gates B24 and B36 on Concourse B, according to the Atlanta airport just after 4:30 p.m.

The outage was caused by an airline contractor that drilled into a power line, the airport said. Utility crews are working on the issue.

Operations in that area of Concourse B “are being modified to alleviate any impacts,” according to the airport.

Hartsfield-Jackson has seven concourses and more than 190 gates.

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

