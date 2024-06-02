A power outage on a concourse at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was affecting some gates Sunday afternoon, according to the airport.
The power was out between gates B24 and B36 on Concourse B, according to the Atlanta airport just after 4:30 p.m.
The outage was caused by an airline contractor that drilled into a power line, the airport said. Utility crews are working on the issue.
Operations in that area of Concourse B “are being modified to alleviate any impacts,” according to the airport.
Hartsfield-Jackson has seven concourses and more than 190 gates.
