Porsche's Atlanta experience center is turning 10 with big bash

The test track has become a popular tourist and enthusiast attraction for German sports car company.
Porsche Cars North America is planning a June celebration to mark 10 years of its experience center near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Courtesy of Porsche Cars North America)

Credit: MO SATARZADEH

Credit: MO SATARZADEH

By
1 hour ago

Porsche Cars North America is planning a June celebration to mark 10 years of its experience center near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

A decade ago, Porsche opened its North American headquarters, complete with a test track and restaurant, on the site of a former Ford automotive plant on the northeastern edge of the world’s busiest airport. The project also attracted a boutique hotel now known as Kimpton Overland.

“I was there when the very first guests were welcomed — and it’s been truly a privilege to be part of such a fantastic team that has seen our site grow and thrive since those early days,” Michelle Rainey, director of Porsche Experience Centers, said in a news release. “For the last decade we have inspired a community of dreamers who value the heritage, innovation and style that our vehicles represent. This anniversary is a great chance to celebrate Porsche’s presence in the surrounding Hapeville and Atlanta communities.”

Porsche will hold the celebration June 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission tickets are $50 and simulator lab experiences and vehicle demonstration lap times also can be purchased online.

Those who buy time on the track can choose a 911 Carrera S or GTS on the experience center’s South Track, or GT models for rides on the center’s West Track, the release said.

Porsche Experience Center celebration

What: 10th anniversary celebration of the Porsche test track and experience center

When: Saturday, June 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 1 Porsche Drive, Atlanta

Cost: $50 for general admission tickets

For tickets and additional information visit: porschedriving.com/pecatl-10-year-anniversary-event

J. Scott Trubey is the economy and environment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. Trubey is also a former investigative reporter, with a specialty in banking, real estate and public corruption. He joined the AJC in 2010.

The world’s busiest airport: A 100-year journey

The story of Hartsfield-Jackson, the city’s most famous landmark, is emblematic of Atlanta's signature boosterism: aiming high without letting the odds get in the way.

