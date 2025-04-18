Porsche Cars North America is planning a June celebration to mark 10 years of its experience center near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

A decade ago, Porsche opened its North American headquarters, complete with a test track and restaurant, on the site of a former Ford automotive plant on the northeastern edge of the world’s busiest airport. The project also attracted a boutique hotel now known as Kimpton Overland.

“I was there when the very first guests were welcomed — and it’s been truly a privilege to be part of such a fantastic team that has seen our site grow and thrive since those early days,” Michelle Rainey, director of Porsche Experience Centers, said in a news release. “For the last decade we have inspired a community of dreamers who value the heritage, innovation and style that our vehicles represent. This anniversary is a great chance to celebrate Porsche’s presence in the surrounding Hapeville and Atlanta communities.”