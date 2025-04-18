Porsche Cars North America is planning a June celebration to mark 10 years of its experience center near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
A decade ago, Porsche opened its North American headquarters, complete with a test track and restaurant, on the site of a former Ford automotive plant on the northeastern edge of the world’s busiest airport. The project also attracted a boutique hotel now known as Kimpton Overland.
“I was there when the very first guests were welcomed — and it’s been truly a privilege to be part of such a fantastic team that has seen our site grow and thrive since those early days,” Michelle Rainey, director of Porsche Experience Centers, said in a news release. “For the last decade we have inspired a community of dreamers who value the heritage, innovation and style that our vehicles represent. This anniversary is a great chance to celebrate Porsche’s presence in the surrounding Hapeville and Atlanta communities.”
Porsche will hold the celebration June 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission tickets are $50 and simulator lab experiences and vehicle demonstration lap times also can be purchased online.
Those who buy time on the track can choose a 911 Carrera S or GTS on the experience center’s South Track, or GT models for rides on the center’s West Track, the release said.
Porsche Experience Center celebration
What: 10th anniversary celebration of the Porsche test track and experience center
When: Saturday, June 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 1 Porsche Drive, Atlanta
Cost: $50 for general admission tickets
For tickets and additional information visit: porschedriving.com/pecatl-10-year-anniversary-event
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
PGA Tour Superstore CEO hangs up his golf clubs, announces retirement
The CEO of Atlanta-based PGA Tour Superstore announced he’ll be heading to the 19th hole after a 15-year career leading the fast-growing golf retailer.
The world’s busiest airport: A 100-year journey
The story of Hartsfield-Jackson, the city’s most famous landmark, is emblematic of Atlanta's signature boosterism: aiming high without letting the odds get in the way.
Featured
Credit: Jamie Spaar
Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says
The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.
No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid
Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.
Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges
An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.