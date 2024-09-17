Passengers get medical treatment after pressurization issue on Delta flight

Ten people on a Delta Air Lines flight were evaluated or treated by medical personnel after their plane was unable to pressurize above 10,000 feet after taking off from the Salt Lake City airport Sunday, Delta said.

Delta flight 1203, a Boeing 737-900, was bound for Portland with 140 passengers, but returned to Salt Lake City International Airport because of the pressurization issue. It landed at about 8:30 a.m. Mountain time, said the Federal Aviation Administration. The oxygen masks did not deploy, but medical personnel met the flight at the gate, Atlanta-based Delta said.

“We sincerely apologize to our customers for their experience on flight 1203 on Sept. 15,” Delta said in a written statement. “The flight crew followed procedures to return to SLC where our teams on the ground supported our customers with their immediate needs.”