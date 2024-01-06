Delta does not fly 737 MAX 9 jet temporarily grounded by FAA

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines does not fly the Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets that have been temporarily grounded by regulators after an incident involving an Alaska Airlines plane of that type.
Part of the fuselage of the Alaska Airlines MAX 9 jet blew off during a flight Friday evening. On Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered the temporary grounding of certain 737 MAX 9 aircraft operated by U.S. airlines and in U.S. territory pending inspections to ensure they are safe to fly.
The inspections will take four to eight hours to complete, and affect about 171 planes in operation around the world.
”Safety will always be the top priority for our Department and for FAA,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a written statement.
The U.S. airlines that operate the 737 MAX 9 are Alaska Airlines and Chicago-based United Airlines, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.
Delta does not currently fly the 737 MAX 9 or any 737 MAX jets, though it does fly other types of Boeing 737 planes including the 737-800 and 737-900ER. Delta has also ordered Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets for delivery starting in 2025.
