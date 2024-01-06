Delta does not fly 737 MAX 9 jet temporarily grounded by FAA

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines does not fly the Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets that have been temporarily grounded by regulators after an incident involving an Alaska Airlines plane of that type.

Part of the fuselage of the Alaska Airlines MAX 9 jet blew off during a flight Friday evening. On Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered the temporary grounding of certain 737 MAX 9 aircraft operated by U.S. airlines and in U.S. territory pending inspections to ensure they are safe to fly.

The inspections will take four to eight hours to complete, and affect about 171 planes in operation around the world.