“We believe that these parking increases are necessary,” Tyronia Smith, the Atlanta airport’s assistant general manager, said at a Monday media briefing.

Daily rates in the parking decks next to the domestic terminals will go from $19 to $30 a day.

The ATL West deck will also cost $30 a day starting May 1, up from $16 a day.

Economy parking will increase from $14 to $20 a day.

Domestic park-ride lots will increase to $15 a day for uncovered parking, up from $10 a day.

The international park-ride deck will go from $14 to $30 a day.

“We will still be among the lowest in the country” for daily parking rates, Smith said, referring to prices at similarly sized airports.

Alex Shofman, a student at Georgia State University from Jackson, parked at the airport to pick up a friend at the airport Monday morning, paying $3 an hour.

“Travel is already like a luxury thing,” Shofman said. “I don’t think it should be expensive to park your car.”

When the cost to park at the airport increases, she thinks it could prompt more people to use “Uber or Lyft, or finding a different ride.”

MARTA has a train station at the domestic terminal and offers long-term parking at some stations.

Atlanta resident Keith Kristiansen said after parking at the Atlanta airport for a week about six years ago and paying a hefty amount, he has been taking MARTA to the airport.

“Some of the parking, I had to walk pretty far to get just inside,” Kristiansen said. “It’s just not worth it.”

He thinks higher rates will drive more people to avoid parking at the airport.

Tracy High, who lives in Roswell, said she usually parks at the airport’s ATL West deck for short trips and takes Uber for longer trips. She doesn’t think higher rates will necessarily change her approach.

“It wouldn’t make that big of a difference,” High said. However, she added she has gotten stuck in long waits to leave the ATL West deck because of backup at the exit station machines. “That’s something they need to work on,” she said.

The last time the airport increased its parking rates across the board was in 2017.

The current rates are $3 an hour for hourly parking for the first two hours, $19 a day for daily parking, $14 a day for economy parking, $16 a day for the ATL West deck connected via SkyTrain, and $10 a day for uncovered park-ride lots. The international terminal parking decks cost $3 an hour or $14 a day.

The airport brings in more than $180 million in revenue from airport parking a year, according to the city of Atlanta budget.

But its parking lots and decks compete with off-airport lots, Uber and Lyft, MARTA, and other options available to travelers.

And airport parking shortages during busy periods have vexed many travelers, causing some to miss their flights.

For this fiscal year, the airport expects parking revenue will remain “relatively flat” because of construction projects to repair and replace the parking decks, which have closed some parking spaces.

Hartsfield-Jackson is building a new South parking deck to be connected via a pedestrian bridge to the terminal. It is expected to be completed next year, and will be used to replace parking lost when the existing decades-old parking decks are demolished to be reconstructed.

Hartsfield-Jackson’s own parking competes with off-airport lots, which often cost less than the most expensive airport-run parking options. Some also offer more amenities, but may charge more than the least expensive airport-run park-ride lots.