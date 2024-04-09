SK Battery, which employs about 3,100 workers at its $2.6 billion factory, contested both investigations’ findings. In a statement, SK said that, “The safety and well-being of our employees is the top priority.”

“SK Battery America is working diligently to assess the issues raised and resolve any questions with the ultimate goal of employee safety,” the statement continued.

Joshua Turner, the OSHA area office director in Atlanta-East, said it’s important for lithium-ion battery companies to follow strict safety requirements, especially given the growth of the EV industry.

“While emerging industries bring innovation and employment opportunities to our communities, they must also ensure that the safety of the people they employ is their priority,” Turner said in the release.

SK Battery’s Commerce factory was one of Georgia’s first forays into the EV industry, which has since attracted multi-billion dollar manufacturing plants and dozens of vehicle parts suppliers. The Georgia Department of Economic Development says the Peach State has attracted more than $27.3 billion in EV supply chain investments and commitments for more than 32,000 jobs since 2018.

Located about 70 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta, the Commerce factory consists of two lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. The company confirmed layoffs at the plant in late September and furloughs two months later as part of efforts to cut production to match the sagging demand for EVs.

OSHA’s first investigation was in December, which found the first half-dozen violations.

In January, a follow-up investigation prompted the second wave of citations and fines related to alleged training issues. An undisclosed number of workers were exposed to hydrofluoric acid vapors produced in an October lithium-ion battery fire. OSHA said the workers’ staffing agency, Moveret Inc., did not make their employees aware of the hazards associated with lithium-ion battery fires.

When one battery cell combusts, it can spark a chain reaction, which burns at high temperatures and is difficult to extinguish. It also produces hydrofluoric acid vapors, a colorless gas that can damage the eyes, nose and respiratory tract, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Breathing in high levels of the gas can be fatal.

The investigation’s findings will go before the independent OSHA review commission for further evaluation.