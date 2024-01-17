SK Battery fined $75K after feds find safety violations at Georgia plant

Joshua Turner, the OSHA area office director in Atlanta-East, said it’s important for lithium-ion battery companies to follow strict safety requirements, especially given the growth of the EV industry.

“The lithium battery industry has experienced unprecedented growth, and with that growth comes a heightened responsibility to ensure the safety of those at the forefront of innovation,” Turner said in the release. “SK Battery America Inc. is well aware that materials used to produce lithium batteries can cause debilitating and permanent health issues.”

SK Battery’s Commerce factory was one of Georgia’s first forays into the EV industry, which has since attracted multi-billion dollar manufacturing plants and dozens of vehicle parts suppliers. Gov. Brian Kemp’s office says the Peach State has attracted more than $25 billion in EV supply chain investments and commitments for more than 30,000 jobs since 2018.

Located about 70 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta, the Commerce factory consists of two lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. The company confirmed layoffs at the plant in late September and furloughs two months later as part of efforts to cut production to match the sagging demand for EVs.

OSHA did not say what prompted its investigation. The probe found six serious violations and one other-than-serious violation, a classification given to minor infractions. Most of the violations centered on overexposing employees to hazardous metals used to produce EV batteries without proper respiratory protections and sanitation oversights.

Nickel and cobalt are potential carcinogens that can damage the lungs, stomach and kidneys, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Manganese can also damage internal organs, and exposure to its dust or fumes can cause a neurological condition called manganism, which has symptoms similar to Parkinson’s disease.

The investigation also found employees were subjected to continuous loud noise levels exceeding more than eight hours per day due to a lack of monitoring and audiometric testing. Employees working with corrosive materials also lacked access to eyewash stations and emergency showers, the release said.

OSHA levied $75,499 in penalties. The matter will go before the independent OSHA review commission for further evaluation.