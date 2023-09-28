Norfolk Southern names public engagement chief for East Palestine, Ohio

Post-derailment pressure mounts as President Biden orders federal scrutiny on the railroad’s response

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Business
By
9 minutes ago
X

Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern announced Thursday that it has appointed a director of public engagement to work with local communities, as it faces pressure over the fallout from a February derailment that spilled hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio.

The railroad said the director of public engagement, Will Miller, will focus on collaborating with communities Norfolk Southern serves, and “will help marshal resources to improve railroad infrastructure and engagement with local leaders and their citizens.” Miller has been with the company for 17 years and most recently was public safety director.

The company already has a director of community affairs and others who work on community engagement.

But Norfolk Southern said the director of public engagement will be “the company’s point person on issues such as: at-grade crossings, public events that cross railroad tracks, right-of-way maintenance needs, and others.”

Rail safety issues have gained increased attention this year in the wake of the East Palestine derailment and amid growing complaints about rail crossings and safety.

“Norfolk Southern has a responsibility to be a good corporate citizen, and this new role will help deliver on that commitment,” said Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw in a written statement.

The appointment comes after President Joe Biden last week issued an executive order to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for cleanup and response to the East Palestine derailment, and to protect those who live in the community.

The order directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to designate a federal disaster recovery coordinator to oversee long-term recovery efforts in affected communities and assess who would qualify for federal assistance. The executive order also calls for oversight actions by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as a report from the U.S. Department of Transportation on its response to the derailment.

Norfolk Southern says it has committed more than $95 million in support to the community, according to its website on its response to the East Palestine derailment. The company last week announced it broke ground on a training center in East Palestine to train first responders in the region.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: RON JOHNSON

State amends Rivian’s incentive agreement to reflect delayed timeline2h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

GDOT: Prepare for extended bridge closure after I-285 crash in Sandy Springs
13m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Miscount inflated number of Georgia medical marijuana patients
2h ago

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Forsyth arena clears procedural speed bump, moves to county leaders
1h ago

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Forsyth arena clears procedural speed bump, moves to county leaders
1h ago

Credit: AP

WATCH LIVE: First hearing on Biden impeachment inquiry
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Bob Andres

UPS to acquire MNX Global Logistics to grow services for health care
2h ago
Solar leases aim to make rooftop panels more accessible to Georgians
21h ago
UPDATED: Judge dumps injunction bid in Atlanta VC fund discrimination case
Featured

Credit: AP

Week 5 college football schedule: How to watch all 65 FBS games
15m ago
Cubs broadcasters don’t take kindly to delay to celebrate Acuña
3h ago
Delta to adjust harsh SkyMiles policy changes for elite frequent fliers
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top