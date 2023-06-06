BreakingNews
City Council passes funding legislation for training center
X

Federal grants seek to eliminate rail crossings in DeKalb, Gwinnett

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Commuting Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Efforts to eliminate rail crossings in DeKalb and Gwinnett counties will get a boost from federal grants, the Biden administration announced Monday.

Chatham County also will benefit from a Federal Railroad Administration grant. In all, Georgia will receive $3.2 million in federal funding through the Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program. The grants include:

*$460,000 to convert an at-grade crossing on Constitution Road in DeKalb County to a grade-separate crossing. The crossing is near the Norfolk Southern railroad’s Atlanta facility and is blocked by trains about 45 times a day. The money will be used to plan the grade-separation project.

DeKalb County will provide a 20% match for the grant.

*$888,000 to study the feasibility of eliminating three crossings of CSX track in Gwinnett. The crossings to be studied are at Arcado Road in Lilburn, Oak Road/Gloster Road near Lilburn and Hosea Road in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett County will provide a 20% patch for the grant.

*$1,870,000 to plan and develop a plan to eliminate 11 at-grade crossings on CSX and Norfolk Southern right of way. The move would allow longer trains to enter existing port facilities in Savannah, Garden City and Port Wentworth. Chatham County, CSX and the Georgia Ports Authority will provide a 60% match for the grant.

The $3.2 million for Georgia projects was included in $570 million worth of grants the FTA announced. The grants will address more than 400 railroad crossings in 32 states.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks

Credit: SK Battery America

Incentives for SK-Hyundai EV battery plant could total $700M2h ago

Credit: Melissa Golden

The Jolt: Proposed purge of ‘traitors’ deepens Georgia GOP rift
38m ago

Credit: Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

Why a Cobb County judge dropped charges against a man charged with murder
20m ago

Black reparations to be focus of national conference in Atlanta
1h ago

Black reparations to be focus of national conference in Atlanta
1h ago

Fulton jail to stick with NaphCare through end of year
18m ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

MARTA plans to build ‘arterial rapid transit’ lines – what are they?
21h ago
Atlanta’s Dickens appoints new MARTA board member
The COVID-19 emergency is officially over. How did it change your commute?
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta Public Safety Training Center clears funding vote
1h ago
‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
16h ago
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top