The U.S. Department of Transportation is investigating Delta and its treatment of customers.

Delta last week said it had hired law firm Boies Schiller Flexner to pursue potential claims against Microsoft and CrowdStrike. CEO Ed Bastian said the fallout from the outage cost the airline half a billion dollars.

On Sunday evening, CrowdStrike’s attorney wrote in a letter to Delta’s attorney that the airline’s public threat of litigation “has contributed to a misleading narrative that CrowdStrike is responsible for Delta’s IT decisions and response to the outage.”

On Tuesday, an attorney for Microsoft wrote a similar letter to Delta’s attorney, saying: “The truth is very different from the false picture you and Delta have sought to paint.”

The letter laid out steps Microsoft said it took to assist Delta, and said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on July 24 emailed Bastian, who did not reply.

“In fact, it is rapidly becoming apparent that Delta likely refused Microsoft’s help because the IT system it was most having trouble restoring — its crew-tracking and scheduling system — was being serviced by other technology providers, such as IBM, because it runs on those providers’ systems, and not Microsoft Windows or Azure,” wrote attorney Mark Cheffo, representing Microsoft, in the letter to attorney David Boies, representing Delta.

Cheffo is co-chair of law firm Dechert’s global litigation practice, and Boies is a well-known litigator and co-founder of Boies Schiller.

“Microsoft continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the CrowdStrike incident to understand why other airlines were able to fully restore business operations so much faster than Delta, including American Airlines and United Airlines,” Cheffo wrote. “Our preliminary review suggests that Delta, unlike its competitors, apparently has not modernized its IT infrastructure, either for the benefit of its customers or for its pilots and flight attendants.”

He added that “Given Delta’s false and damaging public statements, Microsoft will vigorously defend itself in any litigation if Delta chooses to pursue that path.”

Delta did not immediately respond with comments on the letter.

With the threat of litigation looming, Microsoft also told Delta to preserve documents, including documents from the outage, as well as information on what systems contributed to the interruption of its operations and on “the decision to deploy CrowdStrike across the various different systems comprising Delta’s computer infrastructure.”