One of metro Atlanta’s largest corporations announced this week it will acquire an Australian company’s North American operations as part of a $1.2 billion deal.

Sandy Springs-based Veritiv, a specialty packaging and distribution giant, entered into a binding agreement with Orora Packaging Solutions to buy the company’s North American division. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, according to a Tuesday news release.

The acquisition comes on the heels of a busy past 12 months for metro Atlanta’s packaging and logistics industry, of which Georgia acts as a national leader.