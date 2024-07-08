One of Georgia’s largest companies finalized a $20 billion international merger earlier this month and confirmed it will continue to run its U.S. operations in metro Atlanta.

Sandy Springs-based WestRock on July 5 completed its deal to merge with Dublin-based Smurfit Kappa, forming a new paper and packaging giant called Smurfit Westrock. On Monday, the company revealed it will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “SW” and will use the ticker “SWR” on the London Stock Exchange.

Smurfit Westrock’s global headquarters will be located in Dublin, while Westrock’s offices at Northpark Towncenter in Sandy Springs will anchor the company’s U.S. division. WestRock has called the office complex at 1000 Abernathy Rd. NE it’s homebase since 2017 after relocating about 800 employees from Norcross.