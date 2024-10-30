Business
These business leaders will soon lead the Metro Atlanta Chamber’s board

The chamber taps PulteGroup CEO to be its 2025 board chair. The CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment and the Atlanta Falcons was chosen for 2026.
PulteGroup President and CEO Ryan Marshall (left) and Rich McKay, CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment and the Atlanta Falcons. (Courtesy)

PulteGroup President and CEO Ryan Marshall (left) and Rich McKay, CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment and the Atlanta Falcons. (Courtesy) (Courtesy Metro Atlanta Chamber)
By
0 minutes ago

The organization that acts as the megaphone for metro Atlanta’s business community will soon have a new corporate leader helming its board.

The Metro Atlanta Chamber announced Wednesday it selected Ryan Marshall, president and CEO of homebuilding company PulteGroup, as its 2025 board chair. He will succeed Southern Co. President and CEO Chris Womack, who led the influential board for the past year.

The chamber acts as the civic and business voice of the region’s corporate interests and represents organizations in 29 counties. Its board and leadership play various roles, from crafting and lobbying for legislation to recruiting business to the Atlanta area.

“I am eager to collaborate with this exceptional organization, advancing MAC’s vision and leveraging the business community’s ability to impact change,” Marshall said in a news release. “MAC has demonstrated that they are a smart and relentless team that is unafraid to take on any challenge to unleash Atlanta’s ambition.”

Metro Atlanta Chamber CEO Katie Kirkpatrick (left) chats with Southern Co. CEO Chris Womack, who is also the chamber’s chair for 2024. (J. Scott Trubey/AJC)

J. Scott Trubey

Marshall has served as the top executive of Buckhead-based PulteGroup since 2016. The board chair role will be handed over to Marshall at MAC’s annual meeting on Nov. 21 at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot in Atlanta.

Rich McKay, CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment and CEO of the Atlanta Falcons, was tapped as MAC’s 2026 board chair.

“We are grateful for leaders like Ryan and Rich, who continue to build on the foundation established by 165 years of visionary business leaders,” MAC President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick said.

The chamber said its 2025 goals including expanding its economic priorities to grow “the region’s reputation as the best and most inclusive place to do business,” according to the release. In 2026, the chamber under McKay will focus on Atlanta’s role as a World Cup host city.

ExploreWith World Cup looming, a push for progress in downtown Atlanta

About the Author

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

