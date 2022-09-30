Job fair helps metro Atlanta veterans find jobs, interact with employers

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Von Plinsky, who served in the U.S. Army from 2005 to 2010, said veteran employment nationally is actually better than civilian employment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for all veterans in 2021 was 4.4%, which was lower than the rate for nonveterans at 5.3%.

Although the unemployment rate is lower, some veterans still struggle to find employment.

Ashley Banks medically retired from the Army in February. Since then, she has been looking for a job to join the civilian workforce.

“I was in the Army for 11 years and I didn’t realize how big of a transition it was going to be. I’ve been out seven months, I thought I would automatically get a job but that has not been happening,” Banks said.

Luckily, Banks said, there are a lot of resources, such as RecruitMilitary, to keep her motivated as she continues to look for a job.

Aaron Poulin, who retired in 2019 after 20 years in the Army, arrived Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium wearing a suit and looking for a job at a place that values his skills and work ethic.

“I’m looking for an opportunity where I can be meaningful and still get a good feeling at the end. If there is something out there I can be a benefit for and it’s worthwhile, then definitely going to look at it,” he said.

Some of the employers looking to hire veterans at the job fair included law enforcement agencies, banks and construction companies. Cobb County Sheriff’s Office investigator and recruiter Kristine Sahms said veteran job fairs allow them to get the word out more easily and actually meet potential candidates and talk to them about the jobs.

“To actually see the people, get to know them a little bit better, to see if they actually are a good fit for your agency, it’s definitely worth coming down,” Sahms said. “Most of them are already trained; we are just going to teach them the law and how to apply it.”

Von Plinsky said they hope to have around 90 events nationwide this year and go up to 100 events next year throughout the country. This year, RecruitMilitary has hosted 44 veteran career fairs, providing 2,400 exhibitors access to more than 16,000 veteran candidates.