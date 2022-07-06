Alpharetta nonprofit helping veterans, spouses find employment

Frank Nick struggled to find employment when he first left his Army career. After 14 years unhappily working in corrections, a friend told him about the program. “Hire Heroes is one of the best things I’ve ever come across,” said Nick, “I truly wish I’d found them when I first left the military.” Nick found a new career in 2019 with Allied Security at Lockheed Martin.

As a military spouse, Shonkeisha Byrd has also benefited. Her husband retired after 21 years in the Army and is now employed with Hire Heroes USA. Byrd, a nurse, needed help updating her resume and benefitted from the one-on-one coaching to help sell herself during interviews.

“Sometimes spouses are not thought about,” said Byrd. She found the program’s efforts extremely valuable. “From my experience, they are very adamant about keeping up with you. They reach out and make sure it’s going well.”

The program is funded primarily through donations and grants. Details for job seekers and employers: www.hireheroesusa.org.