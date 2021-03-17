Hartsfield-Jackson general manager to leave job

COVID-19 caused passenger counts to decline more than 60% last year, and Selden has said a full airport recovery could take two to five years.

But, even with the pandemic, the airport has low debt, leaving it “in an excellent position to continue to drive the economy of Georgia,” he said.

During Selden’s tenure, the airport moved forward on a $6 billion expansion and modernization. Meanwhile, the city was under federal investigation for corruption, leading to closer scrutiny of contracting.

“We are sad to see him go, but very happy for him and his future endeavors,” Bottoms said in the statement. It’s yet to be seen who will replace Selden. The mayor’s office has not yet named a replacement or an interim manager.

Selden said the airport has “three tremendous deputy general managers there. Any of them could fill my shoes.” The airport’s deputy general managers are Balram Bheodari, who manages operations and previously served as interim general manager; Michael Smith, who handles administration; and Greg Richardson, the chief financial officer.