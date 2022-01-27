Hamburger icon
Home Depot: Decker to replace Menear as CEO in March

Edward (Ted) Decker has been named chief executive at Home Depot, effective March 1. He will replace Craig Menear, who will remain chairman of the board.

Business
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

Home Depot said Thursday that Edward (Ted) Decker will become chief executive on March 1, succeeding Craig Menear.

Decker, 58, has been president and chief operating officer of the giant retailer since October of 2020. He has been with the Georgia-based company since 2000.

Menear, 64, has been CEO since 2014. Menear is also chairman of the board and will retain that role, the company said.

In a statement, Menear said Decker’s “ability to blend the art and science of retail is exactly what is needed in the next phase of growth for The Home Depot.”

The company, whose headquarters is in Vinings, was founded in 1978 and grew to become the largest hardware chain in the world, now selling to both contractors and do-it-yourselfers. In the past few years, Home Depot has also aggressively marketed its online business.

Home Depot has about 500,000 employees at 2,317 stores, most of them in the United States. The company has 90 stores and about 30,000 employees in Georgia.

In its most recent fiscal year, Home Depot reported revenues of $132.1 billion, more than any other company based in Georgia. It will report results from its current fiscal year in a few weeks.

About the Author

Michael E. Kanell, the AJC's economics writer, has been reporting on jobs, housing and the economy at the AJC for nearly two decades. He has appeared on television and radio to analyze and report on business and economic developments.

