Hispanic-owned tech firm raises nearly $1.7M in investment funding

Eskuad raised this funding at a time when investors are holding tight to their checkbooks. So far in 2023, investment funding in U.S. companies has dropped by 50% compared to this time last year, an analysis of Crunchbase data shows.

The slowdown for Hispanic or Latino-founded companies in the U.S. has been even sharper. Investment into those businesses has fallen by 74% compared to last year, from more than $2 billion through May 2022 to around $600 million so far this year.

With the new investment, Eskuad plans to expand its service in the U.S. and adapt artificial intelligence to improve their product.

Eskuad originally launched in Chile before expanding to the U.S. in 2021. It has headquarters in Maine and recently established a headquarters in Atlanta. Echeverria, who moved to Atlanta two months ago, works at the Atlanta Tech Village, the networking and co-working space for the city’s founders.

He said he chose to be based in Atlanta because of “its vibrant ecosystem and how close it is to some of the biggest markets we are tapping into.”

