The AJC will also launch the series with a story on the state of women in business today, including in executive ranks, on corporate boards and as entrepreneurs. The AJC will show where the representation of women has increased and where there are shortfalls — and why momentum in some areas has slowed.

AJC Her+Story will deliver an ongoing lens that illustrates the experience of being a woman in today’s workplace through fact-based reporting and diverse perspectives.

The series is for people at all stages of their careers — whether they’re just starting out, launching their own business, climbing the corporate ladder, navigating life as an executive and leader, and everything in between.

These profiles will show how women are striving and overcoming challenges professionally, how they’re navigating challenges and complexities in the business world and what they’ve learned along the way. Readers will get insights from these women who have some found some success and hear what’s important to them.

AJC Her+Story is about building a community. Know someone the AJC should feature in AJC Her+Story? Email us at herstory@ajc.com with your suggestions. Check out all of our AJC Her+Story coverage at www.ajc.com/herstory.