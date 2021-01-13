Hartsfield-Jackson to implode former Sheraton hotel

The airport may find ways to generate revenue from the property. Eventually, Selden said, the airport plans to solicit companies to redevelop the old Sheraton Atlanta Airport Hotel site.

The implosion is scheduled for Aug. 4, with the demolition to be completed by November.

The complex near the southeast corner of the airfield includes an empty 12-story, 395-room hotel, conference rooms, ballroom, the old Georgia International Convention Center and a 434-space parking deck on a 19-acre site. A new Georgia International Convention Center opened in 2003 off Camp Creek Parkway in College Park near the airport.

The Sheraton, which is located at 1900 Sullivan Road, closed in 2017 after it was acquired by the City of Atlanta for $16.8 million to make way for future expansion of the airport. The hotel’s furniture, fixtures and equipment were sold off that year.

The city council transportation committee voted unanimously in favor of passing along the contract with Renascent/CERM to the full council for approval.