Goodwill of North Georgia puts career center on wheels, plans hiring events

The career services center will visit Atlanta, Decatur, College Park and Cartersville
By
16 minutes ago

Goodwill of North Georgia announced it is launching a mobile career center, which it will use to bring job training, hiring events, résumé assistance and other services to different communities.

The nonprofit aims to place 125 people into jobs by the end of June.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned at a Goodwill location in Decatur on Friday morning, then the mobile career center will start visiting neighborhoods in underserved areas.

Job seekers will be able to get free help with online job applications and connect with employers. The mobile unit has computer work stations, internet access and career coaches.

Goodwill of North Georgia plans for its mobile career center to make the following stops this month. The nonprofit invited job seekers to visit the mobile career canter for free services and coaching at these times and locations:

  • March 14: Decatur, Goodwill Decatur Support Center Ribbon Cutting (2201 Lawrenceville Highway), 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • March 17: Dawsonville, Mobile Career Center at Goodwill Dawsonville Career Center, 10 a.m. to noon
  • March 18: Rome, Harvesting Scholars event at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (1 Maurice Culberson Dr. SW), 10 a.m. to noon
  • March 19: Atlanta, Vine City/English Avenue Community Visit, 10 a.m. to noon
  • March 20: College Park, Old National Hiring Event (6175 Old National Highway, Suite 110), 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • March 25: Cartersville, Goodwill Cartersville Career Center Hiring Event & Business Advisory Council (929 Joe Frank Harris Parkway), 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • March 26: Atlanta, Vine City/English Avenue Community Visit, 10 a.m. to noon
  • March 29: Atlanta, CareSource Health & Wellness Fair at Greenbriar Mall (2841 Greenbriar Parkway SW), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
