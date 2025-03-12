Goodwill of North Georgia announced it is launching a mobile career center, which it will use to bring job training, hiring events, résumé assistance and other services to different communities.

The nonprofit aims to place 125 people into jobs by the end of June.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned at a Goodwill location in Decatur on Friday morning, then the mobile career center will start visiting neighborhoods in underserved areas.