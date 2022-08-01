Global Payments makes $4 billion purchase

Spokespeople for Global Payments declined to provide details as to whether, in exchange for that money, Silver Lake will take an equity stake.

Also announced Monday was Global Payments’ sale of the consumer-facing business of Netspend for $1 billion to Searchlight Capital and Rev Worldwide. However, Global Payments is holding on to Netspend’s business-to-business assets, said Jeff Sloan, the company’s chief executive, in a statement.

The company Monday also announced net revenues for the most recent quarter of $2.06 billion, up 6.1% from the same quarter a year earlier. Not counting the Netspend assets that are being sold, adjusted net revenue was up 9%, officials said.

Global Payments has 25,000 employees, including about 7,000 in Georgia, divided between Atlanta and Columbus. EVO has about 2,400 employees, but declined to provide a regional breakdown of its workforce.