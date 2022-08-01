ajc logo
X

Global Payments makes $4 billion purchase

Global Payments is making an acquisition. Bob Andres bandres@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Global Payments is making an acquisition. Bob Andres bandres@ajc.com

Business
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

Atlanta-based Global Payments, which sells technology for financial transactions, announced Monday that it will acquire EVO Payments for $4 billion.

The acquisition will allow Global Payments to expand, selling into new markets, while adding to its own product line in business-to-business software, officials said in a statement.

EVO has about 550,000 customers in a dozen countries in North America, South America and Europe. It processes about 3 billion transactions a year.

After the deal is done, Global Payments software and technology will be used at more than 4.5 million locations through 1,500 financial institutions, the statement said.

As part of the deal, Silver Lake Partners is investing $1.5 billion in EVO Payments. Officials said it was a “strategic investment.”

Spokespeople for Global Payments declined to provide details as to whether, in exchange for that money, Silver Lake will take an equity stake.

Also announced Monday was Global Payments’ sale of the consumer-facing business of Netspend for $1 billion to Searchlight Capital and Rev Worldwide. However, Global Payments is holding on to Netspend’s business-to-business assets, said Jeff Sloan, the company’s chief executive, in a statement.

The company Monday also announced net revenues for the most recent quarter of $2.06 billion, up 6.1% from the same quarter a year earlier. Not counting the Netspend assets that are being sold, adjusted net revenue was up 9%, officials said.

Global Payments has 25,000 employees, including about 7,000 in Georgia, divided between Atlanta and Columbus. EVO has about 2,400 employees, but declined to provide a regional breakdown of its workforce.

About the Author

Follow Michael E. Kanell on facebookFollow Michael E. Kanell on twitter

Michael E. Kanell, the AJC's economics writer, has been reporting on jobs, housing and the economy at the AJC for nearly two decades. He has appeared on television and radio to analyze and report on business and economic developments.

Editors' Picks
2022 Music Midtown festival canceled; decision linked to state gun laws2h ago
Hawkins on Mariota/Ridder: ‘Both have great arms’
6h ago
Angelina Jolie, daughter, celebrate admission into Spelman College
4h ago
Billy Joel, Chris Stapleton to headline this year’s ATLive
5h ago
Billy Joel, Chris Stapleton to headline this year’s ATLive
5h ago
Pees: ‘We’re going to change the culture of this defense around this frickin’ place’
1h ago
The Latest
07.29.22 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / Crazy High Car Loan Payments
Clark Howard’s 4 Travel Rules You Should Follow Right Now
07.28.22 GAS PRICES: An Update and Ways to Save / Recession-proof Job Sectors
Featured
07/30/2021 —Marietta, Georgia — Colorful balloons are displayed throughout Kincaid Elementary School during a meet and greet for kindergartners and first graders at the school in Marietta, Friday, July 30, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution

What’s new at school this year?
9h ago
A conversation with MLK Jr. kept Nichelle Nichols from exiting Star Trek
Ethics panel takes up biggest case yet in probe of Stacey Abrams supporters
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top