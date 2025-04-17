Georgia’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.6% in March, lower than the national jobless rate of 4.2%, according to data released by the Georgia Department of Labor on Thursday.
“Georgia’s job market is full of opportunity,”state Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes said in a written statement.
The state unemployment rate was unchanged from February, and has remained relatively steady for the past 10 months.
The modest increase in jobs comes as the U.S. and global economies have been roiled by trade tensions and an effort by the Trump administration to slash the federal workforce.
Here are some highlights from the report.
Sectors with the biggest job gains
- Health care and social assistance
- Information
- Administrative and support services
- Management of companies and enterprises
- Durable goods manufacturing
Sectors with the biggest job declines
- Transportation and warehousing
- Accommodation and food services
- Professional, scientific and technical services
- Finance and insurance
- Arts, entertainment and recreation
Total Georgia labor force
Though Georgia saw a modest increase in jobs, it also saw a decline in people actively looking for work. The state labor department said Georgia’s workforce totaled 5.4 million — down 6,619 over the month.
Total jobs in Georgia
5 million — up 6,900
Total unemployed in Georgia
192,143 — up 35
Unemployment claims
The Labor Department said initial unemployment claims declined 1,168 in March, to 19,296, compared to February. But initial jobless claims were up 1,449 compared to March last year.
Source: Georgia Department of Labor
About the Author
Keep Reading
Trump’s executive orders are already beginning to change Georgia policy
From cracking down on immigration to reversing incentives that helped turn Georgia into an electric vehicle hub, Donald Trump's executive orders are impacting Georgia.
Georgia taxpayers will soon get refunds of up to $500
Gov. Brian Kemp signs legislation authorizing income tax refunds and rate cut.
Here’s what bills crossed the finish line on the Georgia Legislature’s final day
In the final hours of Georgia's legislative session, bills on education, the justice system and health made the cut.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Atlanta chief backs citizen review of police deadly force
Follow on to an AJC investigation into failure of citizen review board to probe cases of police deadly force. Police chief supports its oversight role and pledges cooperation.
TORPY: Want to win bigly in court? Get jurors with MAGA hats
You know you’ve entered Bizzarro World territory when Georgia’s last Democratic governor would strike Brian Kemp from a jury but would keep Marjorie Taylor Greene.
What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?
Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Nicolas Cage began production in Georgia within the past month.