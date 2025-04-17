The modest increase in jobs comes as the U.S. and global economies have been roiled by trade tensions and an effort by the Trump administration to slash the federal workforce.

Here are some highlights from the report.

Sectors with the biggest job gains

Health care and social assistance

Information

Administrative and support services

Management of companies and enterprises

Durable goods manufacturing

Sectors with the biggest job declines

Transportation and warehousing

Accommodation and food services

Professional, scientific and technical services

Finance and insurance

Arts, entertainment and recreation

Total Georgia labor force

Though Georgia saw a modest increase in jobs, it also saw a decline in people actively looking for work. The state labor department said Georgia’s workforce totaled 5.4 million — down 6,619 over the month.

Total jobs in Georgia

5 million — up 6,900

Total unemployed in Georgia

192,143 — up 35

Unemployment claims

The Labor Department said initial unemployment claims declined 1,168 in March, to 19,296, compared to February. But initial jobless claims were up 1,449 compared to March last year.

Source: Georgia Department of Labor