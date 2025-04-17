Business
Georgia unemployment rate remains lower than national level

‘Georgia’s job market is full of opportunity,’ Labor commissioner says.
Although food services is one sector showing job decline, there are still jobs available. (Nam Y. Huh / AP Photo / File)

Although food services is one sector showing job decline, there are still jobs available. (Nam Y. Huh / AP Photo / File)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.6% in March, lower than the national jobless rate of 4.2%, according to data released by the Georgia Department of Labor on Thursday.

“Georgia’s job market is full of opportunity,”state Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes said in a written statement.

The state unemployment rate was unchanged from February, and has remained relatively steady for the past 10 months.

The modest increase in jobs comes as the U.S. and global economies have been roiled by trade tensions and an effort by the Trump administration to slash the federal workforce.

Here are some highlights from the report.

Sectors with the biggest job gains

  • Health care and social assistance
  • Information
  • Administrative and support services
  • Management of companies and enterprises
  • Durable goods manufacturing

Sectors with the biggest job declines

  • Transportation and warehousing
  • Accommodation and food services
  • Professional, scientific and technical services
  • Finance and insurance
  • Arts, entertainment and recreation
Total Georgia labor force

Though Georgia saw a modest increase in jobs, it also saw a decline in people actively looking for work. The state labor department said Georgia’s workforce totaled 5.4 million — down 6,619 over the month.

Total jobs in Georgia

5 million — up 6,900

Total unemployed in Georgia

192,143 — up 35

Unemployment claims

The Labor Department said initial unemployment claims declined 1,168 in March, to 19,296, compared to February. But initial jobless claims were up 1,449 compared to March last year.

Source: Georgia Department of Labor

