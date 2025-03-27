Georgia unemployment rate stays flat in February

The most gains from January — and year over year — happened in the health care and social assistance sector, according to the state.

Georgia’s local, state and federal government workforce also saw some of the biggest year-over-year increases, including 4,200 more federal government jobs compared to February of last year.

However, from January to February, federal job growth in the state remained largely unchanged.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics surveys take place on the 12th of the month, which means many recent federal government job cuts are not reflected in the data yet, DOL spokesperson Shawna Mercer told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The industries with the most losses last month were the same as in January: transportation and warehousing, with 2,600 fewer roles.

The number of those filing for unemployment for the first time in February came in at nearly 20,500 — which was about 14,000 fewer than the January total.