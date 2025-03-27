Georgia unemployment rate stays flat in February

Georgia’s unemployment rate stayed flat at 3.6% in February — below the national rate of 4.1%.
The state’s unemployment rate has hovered around 3.6% for the last nine months.
The state Department of Labor announced Thursday that Georgia added 7,200 jobs last month — which is up 28,500 compared to the same time last year.
The most gains from January — and year over year — happened in the health care and social assistance sector, according to the state.
Georgia’s local, state and federal government workforce also saw some of the biggest year-over-year increases, including 4,200 more federal government jobs compared to February of last year.
However, from January to February, federal job growth in the state remained largely unchanged.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics surveys take place on the 12th of the month, which means many recent federal government job cuts are not reflected in the data yet, DOL spokesperson Shawna Mercer told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The industries with the most losses last month were the same as in January: transportation and warehousing, with 2,600 fewer roles.
The number of those filing for unemployment for the first time in February came in at nearly 20,500 — which was about 14,000 fewer than the January total.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Hip-hop, video games, research investments and a reunion at Georgia colleges
Here’s what Georgia's colleges have been up to in this edition of AJC On Campus.
Featured
Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Senate votes to overturn rule that capped bank overdraft fees at $5
Bank advocates are lauding a proposed move to scrap a $5 cap on bank overdraft fees, but U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia says it could squeeze American families.
A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day
The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.
As YSL trial dragged on, justice for other families was put on hold
The length of the YSL case meant many other criminal cases in Georgia had to be put on hold, worsening an already full backlog of cases stemming from the COVID-19 shutdowns.