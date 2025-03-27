Business
Georgia unemployment rate stays flat in February

Recent federal government job cuts are not yet reflected in the BLS data
Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

By Emma Hurt
1 hour ago

Georgia’s unemployment rate stayed flat at 3.6% in February — below the national rate of 4.1%.

The state’s unemployment rate has hovered around 3.6% for the last nine months.

The state Department of Labor announced Thursday that Georgia added 7,200 jobs last month — which is up 28,500 compared to the same time last year.

The most gains from January — and year over year — happened in the health care and social assistance sector, according to the state.

Georgia’s local, state and federal government workforce also saw some of the biggest year-over-year increases, including 4,200 more federal government jobs compared to February of last year.

However, from January to February, federal job growth in the state remained largely unchanged.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics surveys take place on the 12th of the month, which means many recent federal government job cuts are not reflected in the data yet, DOL spokesperson Shawna Mercer told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The industries with the most losses last month were the same as in January: transportation and warehousing, with 2,600 fewer roles.

The number of those filing for unemployment for the first time in February came in at nearly 20,500 — which was about 14,000 fewer than the January total.

As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

