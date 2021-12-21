Hamburger icon
GE Appliances subsidiary adding 600 more jobs in LaFayette

Governor Brian Kemp speaks during a press conference on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Georgia State Capioal in Atlanta.
Governor Brian Kemp speaks during a press conference on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Georgia State Capioal in Atlanta. GREG BLUESTEIN FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago
Roper Corp. to invest $118 million in Georgia manufacturing expansion

GE Appliances subsidiary Roper Corp. is expanding its manufacturing operation in LaFayette, investing another $118 million and adding 600 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp and the company announced Tuesday.

Roper, which makes ovens, cooktops and ranges for GE brands, will add the jobs by the end of 2024 and will have about 2,600 employees in northwest Georgia when the expansion is complete, according to Kemp’s office.

The new positions include production and assembly jobs as well as supervisory and management jobs.

Roper has had a presence in Georgia since 1973. GE Appliances is a unit of Chinese manufacturer Haier. In 2019, GE Appliances invested an additional $43 million in Roper, creating 100 jobs at the LaFayette facility. GE Appliances also has facilities in Jackson County and Murray County.

“Investing in U.S. manufacturing allows us to be closer to our consumers and serve them better and faster,” Bill Good, GE Appliances’ vice president of manufacturing, said in a written statement.

Kemp called the expansion “a testament to our strong logistics infrastructure, which is supported by the Appalachian port” for the flow of parts and components for manufacturing.

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

