GE Appliances subsidiary adding 600 more jobs in LaFayette

GE Appliances subsidiary Roper Corp. is expanding its manufacturing operation in LaFayette, investing another $118 million and adding 600 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp and the company announced Tuesday.
Roper, which makes ovens, cooktops and ranges for GE brands, will add the jobs by the end of 2024 and will have about 2,600 employees in northwest Georgia when the expansion is complete, according to Kemp’s office.
The new positions include production and assembly jobs as well as supervisory and management jobs.
Roper has had a presence in Georgia since 1973. GE Appliances is a unit of Chinese manufacturer Haier. In 2019, GE Appliances invested an additional $43 million in Roper, creating 100 jobs at the LaFayette facility. GE Appliances also has facilities in Jackson County and Murray County.
“Investing in U.S. manufacturing allows us to be closer to our consumers and serve them better and faster,” Bill Good, GE Appliances’ vice president of manufacturing, said in a written statement.
Kemp called the expansion “a testament to our strong logistics infrastructure, which is supported by the Appalachian port” for the flow of parts and components for manufacturing.
