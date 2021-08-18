Former SunTrust CEO Rogers to lead Truist

Rogers is currently president and chief operating officer at Truist.

Rogers, a native of Durham, N.C., and a University of North Carolina graduate, started at SunTrust in 1980 and was named CEO in 2011 and chairman in 2012.

Although Truist chose Charlotte for its headquarters and has vacated office buildings in Atlanta, it remains the largest bank in metro Atlanta as measured by number of branches with 215, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Bank of America holds the most deposits in the Atlanta market, followed by Truist.

Truist employed about 7,400 workers in metro Atlanta as of April.

Truist has gradually replaced the SunTrust and BB&T brand names since the companies merged in December 2019, though it still uses both BB&T and SunTrust at branch offices and on mobile banking apps. The integration process is expected to be completed in early 2022.