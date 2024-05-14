Dunwoody allows State Farm office campus to add hotel, 300 apartments

Instead of more office space, the developer behind a massive corporate campus in Dunwoody will be able to add a hotel and hundreds of apartments.

The Dunwoody City Council on Monday approved a rezoning request by Texas-based KDC to allow the developer to build 175 hotel rooms and 300 apartments on the last undeveloped portion of its Park Center campus. A partnership with insurance giant State Farm, the project was initially going to include a fourth office tower, but the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on metro Atlanta’s office market have made that plan no longer viable, KDC representatives said.