Dollar General store in Dalton cited for OSHA violations

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General Corp. has been cited for similar violations at stores in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, according to the federal government agency that oversees workplace safety.

“Dollar General’s long and extensive history of workplace safety violations and repeated failures to protect its workers shows willful recklessness,” according to a written statement from OSHA Regional Administrator Kurt Petermeyer, who is based in Atlanta.

OSHA has been citing Dollar General for violations at stores across the nation for years. Along with the Dalton citation, OSHA in a statement Thursday also cited similar violations at three stores in Mobile, Ala.

All of the violations cited at the Dalton store were corrected during the inspection, according to OSHA.

The agency is proposing two fines of $136,736 each for the stacked boxes and merchandise, and a $91,157 fine for the obstructed exit route. Dollar General can either pay the fines, contest the citation and penalties or request a meeting to present its evidence or views to support an adjustment to the fines.

Dollar stores have expanded over the years, becoming popular stops for everyday goods for many shoppers while generating backlash in some jurisdictions including DeKalb County.

A different discount chain, Family Dollar, was the subject of an alert by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this month for a rodent infestation at a company warehouse in West Memphis, Arkansas. That prompted Family Dollar to recall some products distributed from that warehouse to stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.