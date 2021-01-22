Dollar General opens first Georgia Popshelf, items at $5 and below

Some have complained that some dollar stores don’t actually offer all items for, well, a dollar.
But after announcing a new concept store focused on a fun, affordable shopping experience last fall, Dollar General is launching a Popshelf store in McDonough.
According to a press release obtained by What Now Atlanta, it’s the first shop in Georgia and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Henry Town Center shopping plaza.
“We’re excited for customers to explore our store and discover the possibilities of home decor, beauty, party, specialty foods, electronics, and more,” Matt Frame, Popshelf’s director of store operations, said in the release. “At Popshelf, there’s fun in every find, happiness in the affordability and joy in stress-free shopping experience we offer, and we look forward to welcoming the McDonough community to our new store soon!”
An October 2020 Dollar General press release revealed that Popshelf is meant to provide an easy shopping experience where customers can purchase trendy seasonal and home decor, cleaning supplies, party items and health and beauty products largely under $5. About 95% of the items in the store are $5 or less.
“At Popshelf, customers will find a differentiated retail concept that seeks to bring joy to their shopping experiences, with surprising deals in targeted non-consumable product categories. We are excited to welcome customers into these stores,” Emily Taylor, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer said in the release.
The first two Popshelf locations opened near Nashville, Tennessee last fall and another Georgia location, which What Now Atlanta reported is currently under construction, is set to open in Austell in the next few weeks.
For now, the McDonough store at 1772 Jonesboro Road is the only location and to celebrate the retailer’s Peach State debut, Popshelf is donating $4,000 to The Confetti Foundation. The nonprofit organization aims to offer normalcy and positive memories by throwing birthday parties to children who have to spend their birthdays in hospitals, oncology clinics and hospice facilities.