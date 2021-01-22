Dollar General opens first Georgia Popshelf, items at $5 and below

“At Popshelf, customers will find a differentiated retail concept that seeks to bring joy to their shopping experiences, with surprising deals in targeted non-consumable product categories. We are excited to welcome customers into these stores,” Emily Taylor, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer said in the release.

The first two Popshelf locations opened near Nashville, Tennessee last fall and another Georgia location, which What Now Atlanta reported is currently under construction, is set to open in Austell in the next few weeks.

For now, the McDonough store at 1772 Jonesboro Road is the only location and to celebrate the retailer’s Peach State debut, Popshelf is donating $4,000 to The Confetti Foundation. The nonprofit organization aims to offer normalcy and positive memories by throwing birthday parties to children who have to spend their birthdays in hospitals, oncology clinics and hospice facilities.