DeKalb County extends dollar store moratorium again

The commission voted unanimously Tuesday to continue the moratorium on dollar stores and other small box retailers, which was enacted in late 2019 and has been extended four times since. The latest extension puts the expiration date at April 30.

The intent of the moratorium — an effort spearheaded by Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson — is to put a pause on new projects while researchers from Georgia State University conduct an in-depth study into how an abundance of dollar stores in unincorporated DeKalb affects things like crime, property values and the economy.