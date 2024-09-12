Business

A new chairman has been appointed to a key Fulton County agency

Kwanza Hall will succeed Brandon Beach as chairman of Development Authority of Fulton County board
Kwanza Hall, a former Atlanta City Council member who also served the final month of U.S. Rep. John Lewis' term in Georgia's 5th Congressional District, has been named the incoming chairman of the Development Authority of Fulton County

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Kwanza Hall, a former Atlanta City Council member who also served the final month of U.S. Rep. John Lewis' term in Georgia's 5th Congressional District, has been named the incoming chairman of the Development Authority of Fulton County
By
15 minutes ago

A small Fulton County agency that has substantial power to grant property tax breaks to developers and companies elected a new slate of officers on Thursday.

Kwanza Hall, a former Atlanta City Council member who also briefly served in Congress, was unanimously selected to be the next chairman of the Development Authority of Fulton County. He will succeed state Sen. Brandon Beach, who announced he will resign effective Oct. 1 to focus on campaign efforts and his role with the True North 400 community improvement district.

“I think we’ve done good work for Fulton County,” said Beach, an Alpharetta Republican. “... We all want to do the best thing for economic development and job creation in Fulton County.”

Hall ran unsuccessfully two years ago as a Democrat for lieutenant governor. He said Thursday he was honored to pick up the baton as DAFC’s next chairman and would keep the authority focused on creating jobs.

Kyle Lamont was selected as the board’s next vice chairman, Mike Bodker will remain its treasurer and Laura Kurlander-Nagel will become the board’s next secretary. All were unanimously appointed.

ExploreFulton authority’s rebrand to build off 50-year history, warts and all

The board’s next meeting is Sept. 24.

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Election in Georgia's Fulton County to be observed by independent monitor
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb Commission declares Richardson’s seat is vacant; she plans to appeal
Placeholder Image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump’s ‘pit bulls’ on Georgia election board face new pressure
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Fire union says members were short-changed in city pay raises
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises, Cox Communications to offer voluntary buyouts2h ago
Norfolk Southern’s new leader faces challenges amid scandal and crisis
A timeline of Alan Shaw’s tenure and Norfolk Southern’s recent challenges
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Glasse

Afghan refugees continue to arrive in metro Atlanta, following delays
Francine moves inland toward Mississippi: What to expect in Georgia
Judges knock presidential candidates West and De la Cruz off Georgia ballot