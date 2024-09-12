A small Fulton County agency that has substantial power to grant property tax breaks to developers and companies elected a new slate of officers on Thursday.

Kwanza Hall, a former Atlanta City Council member who also briefly served in Congress, was unanimously selected to be the next chairman of the Development Authority of Fulton County. He will succeed state Sen. Brandon Beach, who announced he will resign effective Oct. 1 to focus on campaign efforts and his role with the True North 400 community improvement district.

“I think we’ve done good work for Fulton County,” said Beach, an Alpharetta Republican. “... We all want to do the best thing for economic development and job creation in Fulton County.”