Integral Group Chairman Egbert Perry said the new development will be community-centered, especially given it’s along a corridor of Boulevard that has been overlooked for decades.

“This master development project is a significant milestone, as it marks a major private investment in a neighborhood that is central to Atlanta’s future,” Egbert said in a written statement. “This redevelopment is about much more than buildings. It’s about revitalizing a community with empathy and foresight.”

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The project’s details are preliminary and are still being formed. Integral said the property’s scope should be leveraged to “shape a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood,” which will likely include both for-sale and rental residential units alongside public green spaces and neighborhood retail. A spokesman for Wellstar Health System, Matt O’Connor, said the new development would include some sort of health and wellness component.

The announcement comes nearly two years after Wellstar Health System abruptly closed Atlanta Medical Center in 2022, leaving Atlanta leaders in shock and disrupting the city’s health care ecosystem. The closure left Atlanta with only one Level 1 trauma center, at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The lack of a new hospital leaves surrounding hospitals continuing to deal with the overflow from the absent AMC.

When Wellstar closed Atlanta Medical Center, both the main AMC in Atlanta and the AMC South earlier in East Point, all their patients were then forced to go to other hospitals, or to forgo care. The emergency rooms of other hospitals in the area, already stretched by staffing shortages, reported being much worse off. Even now at the moment of the announcement, Grady Memorial Hospital was “dangerously overcrowded” and on medical diversion, too full to accept ambulances for regular medical patients, according to the website used to coordinate hospital diversion.

The population using AMC was disproportionately uninsured, however, making the hospital tough to run profitably.

O’Connor said the new development’s health and wellness component will become clearer with community listening sessions Integral will hold.

— This is a developing story. Please return to ajc.com for updates.