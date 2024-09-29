Egleston ER has closed; new Arthur M. Blank Hospital sees first arrivals

As of lunchtime, about 70 patients had been moved, hospital officials said. It’s a moment years in the making, and it’s an emotional one for families that have seen Egleston as an intimate part of their world for decades.

Credit: courtesy Credit: courtesy

Valerie Harper’s 17-year-old son Bennett is a medically complex patient who has grown up at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston. Bennett’s not hospitalized this weekend, but the family lives in Atlanta and he has already visited the new site.

“I think it is a little bittersweet for him,” Harper said. “Egleston is home away from home for him. He’s had lots of surgeries and procedures there.

“He’s excited about the new building, but it’s going to be different. He’ll have to learn his away around at the new hospital.”

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

However, Harper noted, “At the same time, it’s the doctors, nurses, and everyone there that are really the heartbeat of hospital, and that’s not going to change.”

Families who need to take a child to the ER should head to the new Arthur M. Blank Hospital at North Druid Hills Road and I-85. The address is 2220 North Druid Hills Road NE in Atlanta.

Children’s Arthur M. Blank hospital is a state-of-the-art facility that cost $1.5 billion to build. The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation donated $200 million of that.

Children’s Healthcare’s other hospitals, Scottish Rite and Hughes Spalding, are open as usual.