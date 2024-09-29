Breaking: Residents evacuated after fire at Conyers chemical plant, officials say
Egleston ER has closed; new Arthur M. Blank Hospital sees first arrivals

Children’s Arthur M. Blank Hospital at N. Druid Hills and I-85 is now open.
Eight-year-old Brithany Morales waves goodbye to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Egleston hospital. As Egleston closed for good on Sunday, Morales was the first patient it transferred to the brand-new Arthur M. Blank Hospital at I-85 and North Druid Hills Road, which opened to patients the same time on the same day as Egleston closed, 7:00 a.m. on September 29, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta)

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

By
17 minutes ago

Shortly after 8 a.m., Brithany Morales, 8, made Atlanta health care history, arriving at the brand new Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital at I-85 and North Druid Hills Road. Children’s Egleston hospital location is now closed to arrivals.

Hundreds of patients are currently being moved from Egleston to Arthur M. Blank one at a time by ambulance, about one every five minutes. Drivers are asked to avoid the area Sunday: between Egleston’s Emory University campus location on Clifton Road and the Clairmont Road corridor, and I-85 five miles away.

The job should be over by sundown.

As of lunchtime, about 70 patients had been moved, hospital officials said. It’s a moment years in the making, and it’s an emotional one for families that have seen Egleston as an intimate part of their world for decades.

Eight-year-old Brithany Morales arrives to hospital workers' applause as the first-ever patient transferred to the brand-new Arthur M. Blank Hospital. Morales was the first patient to leave Egleston Hospital as it closed for good on Sunday, September 29, 2024, to be transferred to the brand-new Arthur M. Blank Hospital at I-85 and North Druid Hills Road. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta hopes to move the entire Egleston patient population, hundreds of children, in one day, in ambulances one by one. (Photo courtesy of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta)

Credit: courtesy

icon to expand image

Credit: courtesy

Valerie Harper’s 17-year-old son Bennett is a medically complex patient who has grown up at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston. Bennett’s not hospitalized this weekend, but the family lives in Atlanta and he has already visited the new site.

“I think it is a little bittersweet for him,” Harper said. “Egleston is home away from home for him. He’s had lots of surgeries and procedures there.

“He’s excited about the new building, but it’s going to be different. He’ll have to learn his away around at the new hospital.”

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Egleston Hospital is closed. Patients are being transported to the new Arthur M. Blank Hospital on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.   (Photo by Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

However, Harper noted, “At the same time, it’s the doctors, nurses, and everyone there that are really the heartbeat of hospital, and that’s not going to change.”

Families who need to take a child to the ER should head to the new Arthur M. Blank Hospital at North Druid Hills Road and I-85. The address is 2220 North Druid Hills Road NE in Atlanta.

The new Arthur M. Blank Pediatric Hospital opened Sunday morning, September 29, at 7 a.m. The hospital is shown here in Atlanta on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. The 19-story, 2 million-square-foot facility, expected to be one of the most advanced pediatric hospitals in the country. (Photo by Christina Matacotta for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

icon to expand image

ExploreDrivers beware: Ambulance train to hit Atlanta-area roads Sunday

Children’s Arthur M. Blank hospital is a state-of-the-art facility that cost $1.5 billion to build. The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation donated $200 million of that.

Children’s Healthcare’s other hospitals, Scottish Rite and Hughes Spalding, are open as usual.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital held a ribbon cutting on Saturday, September 28, 2024, the day before the ER opened at 7 a.m. Sunday. Pictured here is Atlanta philanthropist Arthur Blank cutting the ribbon on the new hospital he helped fund. It is located at I-85 and N. Druid Hills Rd. in Atlanta. (Photo courtesy of CHOA)

Credit: Courtesy

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy

About the Author

Ariel Hart is a reporter on health care issues. She works on the AJC’s health team and has reported on subjects including the Voting Rights Act and transportation.

