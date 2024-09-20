Delta Air Lines announced it will launch flights from Atlanta to Naples in May as part of a broader expansion of flights to Italy.
The flights will operate four times a week when they begin May 23, according to Delta. It will be the first time Delta has ever flown the route.
“Italy is a top trading partner with significant investments in the Peach State,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson in a written statement. “Building from our recent economic development mission to Italy, this new direct service between Atlanta and Naples is a welcome addition that will further strengthen Georgia’s longstanding bilateral partnerships.”
Atlanta-based Delta also announced it will restart flights from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Brussels, a route it has not flown since before the COVID-19 pandemic. It will fly Atlanta-Brussels three times a week starting June 10.
The seasonal routes to Naples and Brussels will continue until late October.
Delta said it will also increase the frequency of its service from Atlanta to Athens, Greece; Barcelona, Spain; Rome and Zurich next summer.
Delta’s managing director of domestic network planning David Hart noted the airline is also adding to its domestic service from Atlanta, including more flights to ski destinations this winter.
“Atlanta is our biggest hub in the Southeast, and the Sun Belt region is leading the way in demand recovery,” Hart said in a written statement. “We’re capitalizing on those demand trends, and Atlanta is the premier Southeastern hub in the U.S.”
