Delta Air Lines announced it will launch flights from Atlanta to Naples in May as part of a broader expansion of flights to Italy.

The flights will operate four times a week when they begin May 23, according to Delta. It will be the first time Delta has ever flown the route.

“Italy is a top trading partner with significant investments in the Peach State,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson in a written statement. “Building from our recent economic development mission to Italy, this new direct service between Atlanta and Naples is a welcome addition that will further strengthen Georgia’s longstanding bilateral partnerships.”