Delta Air Lines is joining other carriers in trying to poach Southwest Airlines loyalists with a temporary status match offer.
Weeks after the Dallas, Texas, company set off loyalist outrage by announcing an end to its signature free checked bag policy, Delta this week released a temporary deal sweetener to its existing status match program for Southwest travelers.
“If you have travelers considering switching to Delta, now is absolutely the time,” said Dana Sample, Delta’s director of marketing strategy and enablement, in an online presentation to corporate clients.
American and Frontier Airlines already announced similar offers. Status match programs are common among all airlines trying to edge out their competitors.
Southwest A-List and A-List Preferred Members can snag one level higher Delta Medallion status than normal when they enroll in Delta’s existing status match program through Sept. 30. The program grants status for 90 days.
Southwest has been under pressure to improve its financial performance in recent years. Last fall it said it would cut one-third of its Atlanta flights in 2025.
After the company announced the end of its free bag policy earlier this month, some travelers on social media Tuesday predicted that loyalty would take a hit.
At a J.P. Morgan investor conference the day of the bag announcement, Delta President Glen Hauenstein said, “clearly there are some customers who chose” Southwest because of its free bag policy, “and now those customers are up for grabs.”
Southwest has made several other changes to its historically maverick policies that bring it more in line with its competitors, including assigned seating, extra legroom paid options and a new “basic,” cheaper fare with less of the company’s trademark flexibility.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: United Parcel Service
UPS tackles volatile trade environment with new Global Checkout service
Until now, UPS estimates that tens of thousands of global residential deliveries arrive daily with duties and taxes still due on delivery, often as a surprise.
First look: A revamped Delta Flight Museum
After three months of renovations, the corporate museum reopens April 7, just in time to join the company's centennial celebrations.
Featured
Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Senate votes to overturn rule that capped bank overdraft fees at $5
Bank advocates are lauding a proposed move to scrap a $5 cap on bank overdraft fees, but U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia says it could squeeze American families.
A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day
The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.
As YSL trial dragged on, justice for other families was put on hold
The length of the YSL case meant many other criminal cases in Georgia had to be put on hold, worsening an already full backlog of cases stemming from the COVID-19 shutdowns.