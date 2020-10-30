Union says it has seen increase in COVID-19 among UPS pilots

He said UPS has provided face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and thermometers to crews, allows pilots to request alternate flight schedules and provided them with free rapid COVID-19 testing.

Travis called for UPS to offer more testing for pilots going to work and on their way home from flight assignments, noting that social distancing is “virtually impossible” in the cockpit.

The union called for more support for pilots who are hospitalized in other countries. It alleged in the letter that a pilot who tested positive and is asymptomatic is “now hospitalized in Hong Kong against his will" and wants to return to the U.S., which could require chartering a medical evacuation flight.

UPS said it has “worked with government entities to ensure our crews' safe and healthy transit through nations around the world.”