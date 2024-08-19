Breaking: Racing, reckless driving charges against Smael Mondon dropped
Amid growth in women’s sports, Delta becomes official airline of WNBA

The Atlanta-based airline is now sponsoring the women’s basketball league
Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) collides as she shoots over Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) during the second half at the Gateway Center Arena, Friday, August 16, 2024, in College Park. Atlanta Dream won 83-81 over Seattle Storm. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Delta Air Lines has a new sponsorship deal to become the official airline of the WNBA, expanding its role beyond flying the league’s teams on charter flights.

Atlanta-based Delta this season expanded its charter flights for the women’s basketball league, and is now transporting all 12 of its teams during the regular season and playoffs.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a written statement that the partnership “not only elevates the travel experience for the players, but also underscores Delta and the WNBA’s shared dedication to enhancing the growth and visibility of women’s sports.”

The WNBA is seeing a surge in viewership and attendance and advertisers are starting to flock to elite women’s sports to promote their brands. That in turn is generating new revenue for the leagues.

ExploreAtlanta Dream hitting records amid surging interest in women’s sports

The WNBA deal is a multiyear agreement that furthers “Delta’s support of women’s athletics,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a written statement. It will include advertising through WNBA media and promotions of the WNBA and its players through digital and social media.

The airline did not disclose how much the sponsorship is worth.

Delta already sponsors other leagues and women’s sports, including as is the official airline of the National Women’s Soccer League and as the official airline of Team USA.

