Delta Air Lines has a new sponsorship deal to become the official airline of the WNBA, expanding its role beyond flying the league’s teams on charter flights.

Atlanta-based Delta this season expanded its charter flights for the women’s basketball league, and is now transporting all 12 of its teams during the regular season and playoffs.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a written statement that the partnership “not only elevates the travel experience for the players, but also underscores Delta and the WNBA’s shared dedication to enhancing the growth and visibility of women’s sports.”