Delta regional jet upside-down after crash landing in Toronto

A Delta Air Lines regional jet crashed at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon in an incident that resulted in the plane flipped over on the airfield.
There were no fatalities reported and 18 people were transported to area hospitals for their injuries, according to Delta. As of Monday evening the single-aircraft crash’s cause was unknown.
All 80 people on board were evacuated, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Images from the scene showed the plane came to rest upside-down without its wings intact and that emergency vehicles were present upon the landing.
Constable Sarah Patten with Peel Regional Police confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that two people were taken to a trauma center for critical injuries. Multiple outlets reported a child was among those critically injured.
The last time a Delta plane was involved in a serious crash was in 2015, when a plane skidded off a runway at New York-LaGuardia Airport. There were no serious injuries in that incident.
In a statement Delta said Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, was on its way to Toronto from Minneapolis/St. Paul Monday morning with 76 passengers and four crew and the incident occurred around 2:15 p.m.
Endeavor is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta based in Minneapolis and one of the key carriers that operates regional jets as Delta Connection flights.
Formerly known as Pinnacle Airlines, Delta invested in the carrier in 2013 and later renamed it Endeavor.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a social media post said “the hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected” and thanked the Delta and Endeavor team members and first responders on site.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is in charge of the incident investigation, with assistance from the National Transportation Safety Board.
Prior to the crash on Monday morning Toronto Pearson had said that crews had worked “all weekend” to clear the airfield after a winter storm there last weekend. Forecasts at the airport Monday showed high winds and frigid temperatures.
The Association of Flight Attendants, the union that represents flight attendants at Endeavor Air, also deployed to the scene.
Flights resumed at Toronto Pearson airport as of about 5 p.m.
Delta canceled its flights to and from the airport for the rest of Monday and issued a travel waiver.
The aircraft, a CRJ-900LR regional jet operated by Delta subsidiary Endeavor Air as a Delta Connection flight, had been flying for about 16 years, according to FlightAware.com.
Editor’s note: This is a breaking story that will be updated with additional information.
Staff writer Kelly Yamanouchi contributed reporting.
